Health reduces interval between doses of AstraZeneca

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Friday (15) the reduction in the interval between doses of the vaccine against covid-19 from AstraZeneca. The deadline to be respected between the first and second doses, which was 12 weeks, is now 8 weeks, according to the minister.

“From now on, the interval between doses of AstraZeneca vaccine has been reduced from 12 to 8 weeks. So be careful and don’t miss the deadline to complete your immunization. Only then can you guarantee maximum protection against covid19. Let’s go back to normalcy as soon as possible!”, Queiroga announced on his Twitter profile.

Although some States had already anticipated the date of vaccination of the second dose for this vaccine, the measure should impact Brazilians aged in their 30s and young people over 18 who are still waiting to complete their immunization schedule.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 103.7 million Brazilians were immunized with both doses or a single dose vaccine, while 150.7 million took at least the first dose.

Queiroga retreated in September

In September, Marcelo Queiroga backed down after Saúde announced that the interval between the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be reduced from 12 to 8 weeks. At the time, the minister informed that, due to the lack of vaccine, the folder decided to keep the longer interval, in 12 weeks.

“We had already spoken in eight weeks, because more doses of AstraZeneca were expected,” he said on 16 September.

According to the minister, at the time, there were not enough doses to shorten the interval because states and municipalities would be applying AstraZeneca in an “inadvertent” way. He even stated that the country has an excess of vaccines. “When I say there is excess, it’s because they are applying it to those who shouldn’t,” he provoked.

At that time, Queiroga justified that the reduction of the AstraZeneca vaccine interval was a measure to deal with the combat of the delta variant in the country. places like the United States.

The reduction of Pfizer’s break from September had already been announced by Queiroga in August. Coronavac, on the other hand, has a shorter interval of 28 days, and Janssen’s is a single dose.

*With information from UOL.