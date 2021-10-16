Honda Bros: why motorcycle broke sales and became a darling in the field – 10/16/2021

Honda Bros was born in 2003 as a version off-road of the best-selling motorcycle in Brazil, the CG, also by Honda. “The idea was to create a ‘rural CG'”, reveals Alfredo Guedes, an engineer at Honda Motos.

Instead of simply doing a trail bike, as was the old XL 125R, which used the same engine as the CG, but had a 21-inch front wheel and long-haul suspensions, an ideal configuration for off-road riding, Honda’s designers Brazil innovated.

To create Bros, Honda used a recipe, hitherto unheard of in low-displacement motorcycles. It adopted the 19-inch wheel at the front, to improve its handling on dirt roads, but without leaving the seat too high, which made the model more accessible to the Brazilian biotype.

Honda NXR 160 Bros was born with the proposal of being a “rural CG” and became the third best-selling motorcycle in Brazil Image: Disclosure

The idea was also to keep CG’s comfort, stresses Guedes. After all, Bros would be used on long journeys and for many hours on the bad roads of our Brazil, like its more urban sister.

To offer more comfort than mixed-use bikes, the model got a seat on two levels, in place of the straight trail seat, and a curved handlebar, but wider than on the CG. In this way, the driver assumes an upright posture, but with the “low parts” well accommodated in the seat.

The recipe was successful, that is, it was a success that can be translated into numbers: more than 2.5 million units were sold from launch to July 2021. Bros reached the position of third best-selling motorcycle in Brazil – in 2020, the model only lost to the CG and biz, with more than 100 thousand licensed units.

Bros uses 19 rims at the front and 17 at the rear; model inaugurated urban trail segment in 2003 Image: Disclosure

The Honda model also inaugurated the urban trail segment, with the mix between the versatility of trails and the comfort of street bikes. The trend was followed by other brands such as the Yamaha Crosser XTZ 150.

Bros 160 2022 shows evolution of the urban trail

Since its inception in 2003, Bros has evolved. It was born with 125 cc and 150 cc engines and, since 2014, it uses the same 160 cc flex engine that equips CG. Your design also updated itself. Abandoned the rounded lines of the first models, to adopt straight angles and more sophistication in the finish of the 2022 model.

Model 2022 has new fairings and accordion to protect the front suspension cane Image: Disclosure

In addition to a new lighthouse fairing, with air intakes, the tank and its fins were redesigned. You designers they also installed accordions in the front suspension, an item that was already used by the owners of the model.

More than a decoration, accordions have a practical function. They protect canes from dust and extend the life of the seals, especially when used on unpaved roads. Thus reinforcing the versatility of the Bros 160.

It’s not an adventurous bike

Despite the new look, more off-road, it is worth noting that Bros is not a real trail, to face difficult trails. Still, the model has characteristics suitable for running on land and even sand.

In a path of about 60 km on dirt roads and sand, Bros 160 shows why it is successful Image: Disclosure

To evaluate the 2022 model of the NXR 160 Bros, I traveled about 60 km along an off-road path, mixing dirt and sandy beach roads, between the cities of Ilha Comprida and Cananéia, on the southern coast of the State of São Paulo.

The route of about 60 km, covered daily by motorcyclists and drivers in the region, well simulates the type of use of Bros. In this situation, the urban trail shows its qualities.

The MT 60 tires, for mixed use, guarantee grip on unpaved surfaces. While the long-stroke suspensions – 180 mm at the front and 150 mm at the rear – and the 19-inch wheel at the front help to overcome the holes and unevenness formed by the rivers that flow into the sea.

Despite its off-road vocation, Bros offers comfort for long journeys Image: Disclosure

The riding position with more open arms, provided by the wide handlebars, also allows for greater control of the bike in rough terrain. The wide seat guarantees comfort, even on long journeys.

To increase safety on off-road, the Bros 160 has brake discs on both wheels with CBS (combined brakes). The system is even better than that of the CG 160, equipped with a drum brake at the rear.

As a fan of trail bikes, the style of my last three bikes, I miss the 21-rim wheel, with a narrower tire that gives you more control on the ground and overcomes obstacles more easily. But Bros is not a “root” trail.

With a longer suspension stroke than the CG, Honda Bros overcomes obstacles and unevenness on the beach more safely Image: Disclosure

For this function, Honda offers the XRE 300, which has a better performance engine and suspensions with an even greater travel than the 160cc urban trail. But, in addition to the higher price (R$ 21,790), the 300 cc trail seat is 86 cm off the ground, against 83.6 cm in the case of Bros.

Marketplace

Absolute leader in the urban trail category, Honda NXR 160 Bros sells about five times more than its main competitor, the Yamaha XTZ 150 Crosser, despite having prices very close.

The Bros 160 2022 has a suggested price (without shipping and insurance) of R$14,600. The 150 cc trail by Yamaha starts at R$ 15,090, but offers ABS brakes on the front wheel. On the other hand, without an engine it has a lower performance than Bros.

Honda NXR 160 Bros 2022 is sold in three color options; suggested price part of BRL 14,600 Image: Disclosure

However, next year, new competitors should emerge for Honda’s small trail. Haojue Motos should start selling the NK 150 here, a model that uses the same recipe as Bros. Proof that, with so many unpaved roads throughout Brazil, the urban trails market has great potential.