Horror Movie: Archaeologists Discover Bone Cemetery in Cave

In a horror movie atmosphere, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of bones in an underground cave in Saudi Arabia. The so-called “cemetery” was filled with human remains, as well as at least 14 different types of animals — including oxen, horses and rodents. O study, published in the scientific journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, suggests that the bones were carried to the site by hyenas during the last seven thousand years.

The cave is called Umm Jirsan. It is an extensive “tube” shaped system beneath the volcanic fields of Harrat Khaybar — which is about a mile long. In 2007, researchers working in the cave reported having heard growling sounds, suggesting it was still an active site.

As explained by Mathew Stewart, zoo-archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology of Germany in Twitter, hyenas are excellent bone collectors. They have the habit of transporting the remains to burrows to consume them, feeding the chicks or storing them in hiding places.

Happy to introduce the Umm Jirsan lava tube, Saudi Arabia, in our new paper just out in AAS. This 1.5 km long lava tube is shock-a-block with hundreds of thousands of beautifully preserved animal remains. But why? (1/n)https://t.co/BMTYTxR4da pic.twitter.com/ubCTLHVyPX — Stewie Stewart (@StewieStewart13) July 21, 2021

Stewart explained in his publication that the bones are exceptionally well preserved, which allows scientists to gain insight into thousands of years of biodiversity. In addition, the team also found skeletal remains of striped hyenas — native to the Middle East — and fossilized feces, which further strengthens the theory..

And although there are human bones in the place, experts don’t believe hyenas would have killed anyone, as they are scavengers—they feed on dead animals. So it’s more likely that they unearthed human remains and fed on them.

One hypothesis considered was that wolves and foxes contributed to the bone cemetery. But how wrote researchers, these animals are not used to taking their food to very distant places. Typically, they consume prey at the location that killed them.