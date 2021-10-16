Horse rears up and lands on his back on restaurant tables during show; see – International

by

Horse rears and man falls on his back on the tables of a restaurant during the show
The case took place in a famous restaurant in the North of Bogot, capital of Colombia, called Las Margaritas (photo: Reproduo/Twitter/@RCAnimal)

One

accident

common

horse

who starred in a

show

entertainment inside a restaurant went viral on social networks due to violence. The animal tries to stand up – with the assembler – when it loses its balance and falls backwards onto several tables and people. The accident, according to a statement from the restaurant, took place in August, but only now, thanks to campaigns by animal protection associations, has it gained more visibility.

The case took place in a famous restaurant in the North of Bogot, capital of

Colombia

, called Las Margaritas. From the images it is possible to see the panic of people after the fall of the horse. Animal entertainment shows are common in restaurants and bars across the country, something heavily criticized by animal protectors.

One of those associations that fight against the culture of animal shows is Conexn Animal. The group’s Twitter profile was one of those responsible for publicizing the accident. According to the association, animals should not be used as entertainment for people.

After the video went viral, the restaurant went to the public, through social networks, to explain that “no animal or person” was injured during the accident, and that the rider and the horse involved in the case are “in perfect health”. The restaurant also offered “sincere apologies” for the affair.