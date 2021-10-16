Horse rears up and lands on his back on restaurant tables during show; see – International

The case took place in a famous restaurant in the North of Bogot, capital of Colombia, called Las Margaritas (photo: Reproduo/Twitter/@RCAnimal) One



accident



common



horse



who starred in a



show



entertainment inside a restaurant went viral on social networks due to violence. The animal tries to stand up – with the assembler – when it loses its balance and falls backwards onto several tables and people. The accident, according to a statement from the restaurant, took place in August, but only now, thanks to campaigns by animal protection associations, has it gained more visibility.

The case took place in a famous restaurant in the North of Bogot, capital of



Colombia



, called Las Margaritas. From the images it is possible to see the panic of people after the fall of the horse. Animal entertainment shows are common in restaurants and bars across the country, something heavily criticized by animal protectors. #Bogot In the Hacienda Las Margaritas restaurant, one of so many places in Colombia where they use animals as entertainment for their customers, there is an incident when the horse refuses to have a “show” and falls on tables and for a well of people present. pic.twitter.com/Ig6cEmHyg9 — Conexin Animal (@RCAnimal) October 13, 2021

One of those associations that fight against the culture of animal shows is Conexn Animal. The group’s Twitter profile was one of those responsible for publicizing the accident. According to the association, animals should not be used as entertainment for people.