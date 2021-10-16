Hospitalizations by Covid-19 in SP fall 90% compared to the peak of the epidemic – 10/15/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

An analysis carried out by the Municipal Health Department of the city of São Paulo with patients hospitalized by Covid-19 between September 8 and 28 shows that the drop in hospitalizations in the period was 90% compared to the peak of the epidemic. Data were collected from institutions in the municipal public network.

In the three weeks verified, 1,082 patients were hospitalized (data consider only adults over 18 years of age). In the first quarter of the year, the most dramatic of the epidemic, around 10,000 adults were hospitalized in an equivalent period.

The fall is credited by the team led by Secretary Edson Aparecido to the success of the vaccination: 87% of the population of the capital, who is over 18 years old, has already been immunized with two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

The balance sheet shows the profile of hospitalized patients: as the majority of the population is already immunized, those vaccinated end up predominating among those currently being treated in hospitals.

Of the total of 1,082 hospitalized, 75% (817) have already been vaccinated. Of these, 184 have already taken at least the first dose, and 633 are fully immunized.

Of those vaccinated hospitalized, 38% (315 people) ended up needing the ICU. Most of them (245) were already fully immunized, with two doses or a single dose of Janssen. And 70 had received only the first dose.

Among the 263 patients who did not receive the vaccine, 41% (108 people) ended up in the ICU.

Following the same dynamics verified throughout the epidemic, most of the people hospitalized (671, or 62%) in the three weeks analyzed, in the ICU or in the ward, were over 60 years old.

“Vaccination made the number of hospitalizations drop in the city”, celebrates the assistant secretary of Health, Luiz Carlos Zamarco.

The fact that the number of hospitalized people in the city today is very small compared to the peak of the pandemic, but includes people who are fully vaccinated, shows, according to him, that care is still needed so that people avoid being contaminated.

