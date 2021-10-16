Hotel boat sinks and leaves missing during gale on river in Pantanal | Mato Grosso do Sul

A hotel boat sank in the Paraguay River during a gale which reached the city of Corumbá, in the Pantanal, 415 km away from the capital, this Friday (15).

According to the Fire Department, nine people are missing. Other survivors were rescued by an army vessel passing through the site. See below videos about the gale that hit the state of Mato Grosso do Sul this Friday.

Also according to firefighters, 21 people were on the boat that sank at a point five kilometers away from the urban area of ​​Corumbá.

Two firefighters and two Navy vessels are working at the scene of the accident. Divers from Campo Grande were also called in to help with the rescue.

Gale hits several cities in MS

In the capital, winds reached more than 90 km/h. An elderly woman, still unidentified, was almost dragged by the wind, on a sidewalk close the camelódromo, in Campo Grande. The video has already gone viral on social media (see below). At least 50 occurrences of falling trees were recorded.

Elderly woman is almost taken away by a gale that hit Campo Grande (MS)

The gale left several damages this Friday afternoon (15), in Dourados, in the southern region of the state. The rain, accompanied by winds of more than 50 miles an hour, arrived minutes after a dust storm engulfed the city. The city of Dourados decreed an emergency situation in the city. Watch the video below.

Residents are frightened by dust storm in Dourados

Day turns into night with a dust storm that covered several cities in MS; see videos and photos

Dourados decrees a state of emergency after a storm that left traces of destruction

According to locals, a giant brown cloud began to form on the horizon around 12:30 pm. Minutes later, the rain came with strong winds.

Walls, poles and trees fell in different parts of the city, including Avenida Marcelino Pires, the main thoroughfare in the center, where traffic had to be stopped.

At the municipality’s Regional Hospital, the reception door was blown off by the force of the wind. Damage to industries on the BR-163 was also recorded. The telephone call center of the Municipal Guard and the Civil Defense of Dourados were hit by the storm.

In Ponta Porã, 326 km from Campo Grande, heavy rain caused damage this Friday. Firefighters are on the city’s streets to attend to incidents.

Ponta Porã is ‘in chaos’ with torrential rains and numerous tree falls

In some parts of the city, trees fell on houses, businesses and even blocked highways. See the video above.

The sergeant of the Fire Department in Ponta Porã, Samuel Zanatti said that “there are fallen trees all over the city”.

Dust storm scares workers in Sidrolândia (MS)

In Sidrolândia, a city that is 72 kilometers from the capital, a group of workers installed signs at the entrance to the city when he was surprised by the gale (see video above).

In the images, it is possible to see the group running to seek shelter, while they are covered by the cloud of dust.

According to residents, trees and signs were knocked down by the force of the wind and some parts of the city are without light.

Dust storm covers gas station in Aquidauana (MS)

In Aquidauana, 141 kilometers from Campo Grande, resident Juscelino Correa Lipu was driving back home when he recorded the images of the gale. (see video above).

The images show the cloud of dust covering virtually everything near a gas station. It is still possible to observe the place with little clarity, even though the occurrence was registered in the middle of the afternoon of this Friday.

Dust storm is recorded by road resident of Nova Alvorada do Sul (MS)

A resident of Nova Alvorada do Sul, 115 kilometers from Campo Grande, recorded images on the highway.

Visibility on the track was poor and it is possible to observe a huge cloud of dust covering the peripheral vision of those who were traveling at the time of the gale (see video above).