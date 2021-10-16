How hacker attack paralyzed Ecuador’s largest private bank – 10/16/2021

Banco Pichincha, Ecuador’s largest private bank, was the target of a cyber attack last weekend. The institution had to interrupt its operations to prevent the invasion from gaining greater proportions. The problem affected the functioning of ATMs, application and website.

After two days without commenting on the case, the financial institution issued a statement about what happened on Monday (11). While not mentioning the nature of the virtual attack, the bank is believed to have been targeted by ransomware — a type of malware (malicious software) in which cybercriminals are able to block access to the system and encrypt data.

It works almost like a virtual information hijack. Criminals only grant access after paying the ransom — usually done with cryptocurrencies.

In the case of the Bank Pichincha, it seems, the malicious software called Cobalt Strike was used to attack the financial institution’s corporate network, cybersecurity industry sources said in an interview with technology website BleepingComputer.

During the event, bank employees received notification that applications, email, digital channels in general and self-service would not work due to a technology issue.

The internal document also advised that self-service customers be sent to tellers to seek help during this downtime period.

“In the last few hours, we’ve identified a cybersecurity incident on our computer systems that has partially disabled our services. We’ve taken immediate steps, such as isolating potentially affected systems from the rest of our network, and have cybersecurity experts to assist with the investigation,” the statement says. of the bank, released on Monday (11).

The branch network, ATMs for withdrawals and payments with debit and credit cards returned to work at the beginning of the week, according to the bank.

Until Wednesday (14), the portal of Pichincha still displayed a maintenance message. The app was still not working.

“This technological incident did not affect the bank’s financial performance. We reiterate our commitment to safeguarding the interests of our customers and restoring normal service through our digital channels in the shortest possible time,” added the company.

Security at play

This is the second time this year that the Bank Pichincha goes through security vulnerability issues.

In February, the institution suffered a cyber attack by a group known as the Hotarus Corp. At the time, the attackers said they stole files from the bank’s network. However, this was belied by Pichincha.

The institution acknowledged the invasion, but said that the security of customers had not been affected.

“We know that there was unauthorized access to the systems of a provider that provides marketing services for the Pichincha Miles program. In relation to this information leak, and based on an extensive investigation, we have found no evidence of damage or access to the Bank’s systems. and therefore the security of our customers’ financial resources is not compromised.”

*With information from the newspaper El Telegrafo.