How is Cruzeiro’s plan to pay BRL 9 million in arrears and operate in the blue

Cruzeiro accumulates BRL 9.1 million in back wages, including values ​​of the football team and employees for the months of 2021 and 2020. This occurred despite the club having cut up to BRL 30 million in football expenses in the year 2021 , according to the semiannual balance sheet. The problem is attributed by the board to judicial lien and old contracts. The urgent solution envisioned is private loans and new revenues until the situation is resolved with the transformation into a company at the end of the year.

Cruzeiro players went on strike during the week because of the delays. There are about 350 people affected. The largest amount of debt is with athletes from the cast (R$ 5 million), mainly for the months of June and September this year. But there are still values ​​with administration and CT employees.

The club’s board of directors seeks an urgent solution to raise R$30 million to settle the club’s accounts by the end of the year. This money must come in partially.

“We have the situation of the headquarters, with imminent sale; investors who have never denied support, this part of the partnership is important; the launch of the NFTs. There is a possibility for the end of the year to sell players”, explained the president of Cruzeiro, Sergio Rodrigues, to the blog. He has already been in a meeting this Friday with businessmen. “Monday there are other meetings. I spoke with our supporter to have a partial referral, not pay off everything.”

The current board has reduced expenses since joining the club, in addition to leveraging marketing revenue. There were advances in these two fields, in a work advised by the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal. But the expense reductions were at levels insufficient to guarantee the payment flow.

That’s because there are judicial blocks — civil and labor — totaling R$ 10 million. They are the result of agreements made and not fulfilled due to lack of cash flow. The club’s net debt, which weighs on cash, is approximately R$ 1 billion.

“We had situations such as judicial blockades, of approximately R$ 10 million, in the last 12 months. We cannot fail to mention the sporting performance, we expected to reach the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil [como impacto]. More direct funds as a partner-fan are also affected”, explained the CEO of Cruzeiro, Paulo Assis, who is also studying legal measures to unify charges.

In 2021, with the restructuring, there was a drop of R$ 30 million in spending on football compared to 2020 — they were R$ 65.7 million in the first half of this year.

There was also an increase in revenues of around R$ 15 million — they reached R$ 69 million, mainly due to marketing revenues. Thus, football even generates resources to pay the payroll, but not enough to keep the club in the blue.

“On the accrual basis, we had a deficit result of R$ 22 million. It represents an improvement of R$ 43 million in result compared to last year. the problem of Cruzeiro overnight. The main area of ​​the club, which is football, has a surplus, which is stability to pay the debt,” analyzed the CEO, Paulo Assis.

The leader explained that there is still a deficit because it was not possible to cut expenses further. “We carried contracts from previous administrations. We had a very expensive cast, we are reducing a lot. We are reducing offices, suppliers, some hyper-dimensioned,” he said.

On the revenue side, the problem is that the club does not expect to receive any television quota until the end of the current administration, in 2022. It is explained: previous boards had anticipated R$ 92 million, which will be deducted from the reduced quota ( pay-per-view) received in Series B.

In this scenario of strangulation, Cruzeiro needs around R$ 30 million to close the year 2021. In other words, it is the amount needed to pay off arrears and pay the rest of the year’s expenses. Thus, the club gains momentum for the structuring of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol) of Cruzeiro by the end of the year.

Sergio Rodrigues understands that the crisis with the current cast will not affect the company’s image with potential investors. “Those who will enter know that everything is new. Our problem is financial. Those who enter will enter with money,” he analyzed.

According to him, the company will be founded in the coming months. At the end of the year, the transfer of the club’s assets to the company is expected. The Deliberative Council has already approved the sale of shares of up to 49% of the company, the rest being with Cruzeiro.

The structuring of SAF do Cruzeiro is carried out by Alvarez & Marsal and by XP. The first acts in the organization of commitments and management, while the second attracts investments in the market. The objective is to establish the SAF in the coming months. This is expected to mean solving the club’s payment issues for good. The next two months, therefore, are decisive for the future of Cruzeiro.