These days, it’s much simpler to migrate from an old iPhone to a new one, thanks to a feature in the iOS system’s factory settings. This convenience allows you to transfer all your data to the new device quickly and securely.

The feature, present in iPhone settings since the iOS 12 update, prompts you to activate and back up your current device’s data and apps via iCloud, then follow the instructions indicated on the new device’s initial setup screen by selecting the “Quick Launch” option.

Understand in the walkthrough below how to prepare your old iPhone to migrate all data to your new iOS device.

How to migrate data from an old iPhone to the new one

Step 1: in your iPhone Settings, enter “General”.

Go to Settings > General. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: scroll down the entire screen and select “Transfer or Reset iPhone”.

Tap “Transfer or Reset iPhone”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: on the next screen, click “Get Started”.

Click to start the process. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: once again click on the “Start” button.

Click again to start the process. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5: if you don’t use iCloud backup, you’ll need to enable it on your old iPhone.

Enable iCloud backup on your old device. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6: iOS will identify which apps on your old iPhone are unbacked up. Check and click to move data from apps indicated via iCloud.

Click to move app data through iCloud. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7: click “OK” on your device and follow the onscreen instructions.

Click “OK”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

And ready! Now just turn on your new iPhone, select the “Quick Launch” option, and follow the instructions on your new iOS device’s initial setup screen.