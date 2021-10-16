How will Bolsa Família benefit from the sale of Petrobras shares?

key points Bolsa Família may receive a subsidy from Petrobras;

Recently, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, mentioned the possibility of selling the shares of Petrobras to raise resources capable of supporting the population in a situation of social vulnerability. A suggestion for using the collection could be investing in the family allowance.

This initiative would be carried out through the preparation of the Poverty Reduction Fund, through which the funds acquired through the sale of state-owned companies and the respective dividends would be distributed. The link between this proposal and Petrobras may be related to the decision to promote constant increases in fuel prices.

The government’s onslaught may result in its privatization, as mentioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, who intends to get rid as soon as possible of criticism regarding the increase in the price of cooking gas and fuels. Meanwhile, the technical team of Minister Paulo Guedes is already engaged in the creation of the fund that will make the distribution aimed at the family allowance.

In practice, the beneficiaries of the cash transfer program will receive an additional payment in addition to the fixed monthly installment paid by the program.

But it is important to emphasize that the distribution can only happen through the sale of state-owned companies or the distribution of dividends by profitable companies, emphasizing that dividends are the profits received by shareholders.

social investment

The redirection of funds raised to the family allowance, the investment possibilities are diverse. They range from a simple transfer in the form of an additional as mentioned, or through a gas voucher.

It is important to remember that the gas is worth the family allowance it has already been treated on two sides, both at the initiative of the Federal Government and by Petrobras itself. Therefore, it is still necessary to analyze it calmly and patiently to reach the most viable decision for these beneficiaries.

The creation of the fund is one of the main proposals of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. In the opinion of the politician, it is the most viable way to reduce the size of the State and promote the efficiency of public companies, in addition to increasing the offer of income transfer for the population in a situation of social vulnerability.

It is noteworthy that the traditional family allowance it will be replaced by a new program, Auxílio Brasil, whose project has already been prepared and submitted for analysis by the National Congress. However, not the project itself when the respective funding proposals were voted on by parliamentarians.

The launch of the new family allowance it is conditioned to the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria, which provides for the payment of federal debts in installments to open up a space in the Budget. And also to the Income Tax reform, both are the financing alternatives presented.

Given the lack of consensus on the approval of funding sources for the new family allowance, the fund proposed by Paulo Guedes can only be created after all the procedures related to Auxílio Brasil are concluded, including its approval.

family allowance

O family allowance was created in October 2003, in the first year of the mandate of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The transfer program had the role of re-establishing social programs, and over time it increased the number of benefited families from 3 to 14 million.

O family allowance focuses on Brazilian families in situations of social vulnerability. The purpose is to assist in the financial, educational and health fields. However, interested parties must meet the following criteria to be entitled to the benefit:

Monthly per capita income of up to R$ 89.00;

Per capita income of up to R$ 178.00 (families that include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and adolescents up to 17 years old);

Be registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry (CadÚnico);

Have the data in CadÚnico updated for at least two years.

However, there is a possibility that these requirements will be changed as the family allowance will be replaced by Auxílio Brasil, the future transfer of income from the Federal Government.

Although the support base is the same, the procedures regarding the new benefit have not yet been concluded, therefore, they can still undergo modifications.

