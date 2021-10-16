Hulk Paraba and Camila ngelo reveal their baby’s sex and name – Famous

Hulk Paraba and Camila ngelo (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Friday (10/15), the player



Hulk Paraba



and your wife



Camila Angelo



announced the name and sex of the baby they expect. In a video of the family tea party, the athlete announced no



Instagram



that your fourth daughter is a girl,



Zaya



.

The athlete is already the father of



Ian



, aged 13, Tiago, aged 11, and



Alice



, of six, all from her twelve-year marriage to



Iran angel



, Camila’s aunt. The 32-year-old bachelor of medicine was the aunt’s favorite niece, who became her godmother in a previous marriage, alongside Hulk as best man.

In Hulk’s publication, the ace wrote in the caption: “And like everything we do in our lives, we let ourselves be guided by the sovereign will of God….’This is the confidence we have when approaching God: if we ask for something according to the will of God, that he will hear us.’ John 5:14. Welcome, my daughter, my little one.”

Hulk polemic and the angelo family



When the news of the relationship between Hulk and his ex-wife’s niece ended up being announced, rumors and rumors soon began. To stop speculation, the player’s advisor clarified the story.

“It was the Hulk himself who made the information public [do relacionamento] You don’t need to hide. Its position is transparent. To avoid lies and nasty comments. Remembering that Hulk’s marriage ended in July,” he said.

The controversy that followed was the division of the athlete’s assets with his ex-wife, Iran ngelo. The Atltico Mineiro player accumulated a fortune, real estate, cars and companies during his career, which began when he was 12 years old.

According to the portal



UOL



, of the total of 54 properties, half stayed for each of the parts of the marriage. That is, Hulk got 27 and Iran the same amount. As for cars, Hulk’s ex-wife got three luxury vehicles, and the player got two, but he was also entitled to the family’s private jet.