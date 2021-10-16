Hydrogen Car: Find Out How It Works And What Are The Advantages And Disadvantages

Toyota entered the Guinness World Record, the book of records. the car powered by hydrogen of the brand, the Mirai, covered 1,360 km with just one tank, something unprecedented for this type of vehicle. The record was held in California in August. After refueling the Toyota Mirai in 5 minutes, pilot Wayne Gerdes and co-pilot Bob Winger made a scenic drive, crossing the Pacific Coast Highway, one of the most famous roads that cuts across the California coastline from north to south. The previous record, 357 km shorter, was achieved in France. The detail is that, to run these more than 1,360 km, the Toyota Mirai used 5.65 kg of hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe. At the same time, it only emitted water through the “exhaust”. A conventional combustion car, to travel the same route, would emit more than 300 kg of CO2, in Toyota’s accounts. The secret of the hydrogen vehicle is use this element to generate electricity, thus powering the engine. Its autonomy with a hydrogen tank has been seen to be more than satisfactory. Its refueling, in specialized stations, is done by hoses and very similar to that seen in cars powered by CNG, the Natural Gas Vehicle, with a refueling time very similar to that of a combustion car. It’s much faster than charging the batteries in a normal electric car. 1 in 4 The Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen-powered car, entered the record books Credit: Disclosure

How exactly does the hydrogen car work?

Contrary to what many people think, a vehicle powered by hydrogen does not use it to generate combustion. The system is much more complex.

First, the car stores the element in a liquid state, under pressure, in a tank. From there he goes to the most important component: the fuel cell. This is where hydrogen meets oxygen from the atmosphere.

Passing through catalysts and a proton exchange membrane, the element is split into two H+ molecules, which combine with oxygen. The electrons lost in hydrogen splitting pass outside the membrane, generating electrical current.

This process generates as by-products only electricity and pure water (H2O), so a hydrogen-powered vehicle is considered a zero-emission car. Electricity is then stored in batteries, which provide energy for an electric motor.

What are the advantages of a hydrogen powered car?

One of the main advantages of hydrogen powered cars is their environmentally cleaner character for locomotion. And it’s not just cars that it can be used. There are also studies for ships and planes.

Stored in a liquid state, as it is used in today’s vehicles, it could use a structure similar to today’s gas stations. Thus, much smaller investments would be needed than to obtain high-capacity electrical networks, demanded by electric car chargers.

In addition, storage in a liquid state allows for a fast supply and very similar to what is already done in combustion vehicles. From the point of view of car development, by using much smaller batteries, the hydrogen vehicle is also lighter than a 100% electric equivalent.

And the disadvantages?

On the other hand, mass adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles still has many challenges. The fuel cell is still a expensive and sensitive to hydrogen purity component. Storage tanks, both in the car and at the stations, have to deal with extremely high pressures.

Another problematic element is the obtaining hydrogen. Despite being abundant, it is an extremely reactive element and usually found associated with others, mainly oxygen and carbon. Obtaining H2 on a large scale is currently done by the process of reforming, which involves the use of methane.

Then, while the hydrogen car does not pollute, get the element pollutes. It is possible to obtain it through electrolysis, using electrical energy to separate the H2 from the water (H2O). The method is little used, however.

Finally, one of the challenges of hydrogen is its storage. In a natural gaseous state, its energy density is low. Even in a liquid state, as used today, 1 kg of hydrogen has less energy than 1 kg of gasoline. To leave hydrogen in a liquid state, compression and liquefaction are used, processes that also demand energy.

Who makes hydrogen car?

Currently, in addition to Toyota, Hyundai also produces a hydrogen-powered car, called Nexo, and BMW has a prototype for this type of vehicle.

Honda already had a car with this propulsion system, the Clarity, but the model was out of line.