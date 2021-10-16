‘I abhor who I once was’ · TV News

After Sammy Lee’s troubled breakup, Pyong Lee returned to social media. This Friday (15), the hypnologist published a video in which, through tears, he asked his ex-wife’s forgiveness and said he recognized his mistakes. “I abhor who I once was,” he blurted out.

“I decided to have the manhood to come here, in the hammocks, to ask forgiveness from the most incredible woman I’ve ever met in my life. There wasn’t a second when I didn’t deeply regret having opened a wound in her heart. A more companionable, true heart. and faithful that I’ve known all my life,” began the illusionist.

“Sammy, I wish I had realized the true value of life before. I wish I could wake up every day beside you, see your smile and our son’s as you open the window and the sun enters our home.” vented Lee in a video posted on Instagram.

Dressed in a white shirt, the Ilha Record runner-up admitted the flaws during the relationship: “It’s very difficult to recognize that we have a problem. Our own mind doesn’t let us see. Sometimes, when we can see, it’s too late . Nothing justifies the man I once was, totally given over to a lost existence.”

“It saddened me to see who I was and where all that was taking me. This painful process was accompanied by professionals, leaders and, above all, by God. I freed myself, was reborn and found my identity. I abhor who I once was”, he continued.

“I apologize for not being the best. I apologize for not being even 1% of the man you deserve. written by my choices and horrible attitudes. I promise that I will get up every day of life to be very different, better and make you proud to carry my last name”, he added.

“Sammy, I love you and I will fight forever to be worthy of your trust one day again. It will be a gift to me to at least be your friend. It would be crazy if I didn’t fight for it,” concluded the ex-BBB.

Check out the video:

relationship crisis

The relationship between Pyong and Sammy was marred by controversy. Last year, the entrepreneur left the influencer alone, in the final stretch of pregnancy, to join BBB20. Within the Globo reality show, he practiced inappropriate behaviors against Marcela McGowan, Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa) and Flay.

At the time, he was investigated by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro for sexual harassment. The negative repercussion of the case caused a crisis in the marriage, which was overcome by the couple at the time.

In July of this year, the relationship faced a new crisis, during the entrepreneur’s participation in Ilha Record. The network released a trailer in which Lee appeared under the quilt with Antonela Avellaneda, and the mystery of an alleged betrayal was explored during the episodes.

Throughout the season, the public saw that it was all a marketing ploy by Record. However, Sammy decided to end the relationship. In August, the former couple participated in a spiritual retreat in Minas Gerais.