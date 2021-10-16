‘I see no point in extending emergency aid,’ says deputy from MG – Politica

In an interview, the congressman gave details of the program that can replace the aid (photo: Chamber of Deputies/Disclosure) the deputy



Marcelo Aro



(PP-MG), rapporteur of the provisional measure that creates the Auxlio Brasil, substitute for the



Family Grant



, hopes to complete his report next week. In an interview with



Mail,



he said that, based on conversations he has had with party leaders, deputies and senators, some points of his opinion have already been defined – such as that the future social program will maintain the payment of the benefit even if the person served gets a job.

During the interview, the reporter stated that the value of the benefit of the



Brazil assistance



it should really be R$300 and 17 million families will benefit, approximately 50 million people – Bolsa Famlia serves around 14 million families. According to Marcelo Aro, the annual cost of the new program will be R$60 billion, an amount that will incorporate the R$34.7 billion spent annually with the social program currently in effect.

The deputy also said that he does not see “sense” in the government’s idea of ​​possibly extending the



emergency assistance



, whose last deposits will be made this month. According to him, Auxlio Brasil may already start being paid in November. The main excerpts from the interview are as follows:

The government is discussing the extension of emergency aid until December. What is your opinion?



I don’t see any sense because the government, in November, can already pay the Auxlio Brasil, because it is a provisional measure, and the provisional measure has outlaws. For this year it has a balance. D to pay Auxlio Brasil in November and December without problem. For next year, we have this issue of the PEC of Precarios and the income tax.

You have been talking to several party leaders about the provisional measure of Auxlio Brasil. Based on these conversations, what changes need to be made to the government’s original text?



The text, as it arrived in Congress, a letter of intent. It’s a good project, a beautiful project, but the text is missing to make it clearer how the beneficiary will earn more than Bolsa Famlia, what are the advantages over Bolsa Famlia. It is also necessary to explain some situations more clearly, and also some contributions from changes in the original text. So many changes will be made to my report.

In your opinion, what will be the main differential of Auxlio Brasil for Bolsa Famlia?



What is at stake is not only the change of name from Bolsa Famlia to Auxlio Brasil. We are changing the concept, the whole way of treating the beneficiary in relation to Bolsa Famlia. At Auxlio Brasil, we want to encourage the beneficiary so that, one day, he can leave the program. The stimulus is different from Bolsa Família. Bolsa Famlia is a uniquely and exclusively social protection program – I am even in favor of social protection programs. But when we talk about social protection, we are literally talking about protecting the most vulnerable part, the poor in our country, who often don’t have the money to buy food and take it home. Bolsa Famlia came to provide this person with the conditions to buy food for her house, and that is very interesting. It’s been 18 years with Bolsa Famlia and, for sure, Bolsa Famlia was very important in our country.

What will be the concept of Auxlio Brasil?



I believe in a social program that, in addition to social protection, is also a second step towards social transformation. A social program cannot be the arrival of the citizen. It has to be a path to a point of arrival that he, up ahead, will have. So, you have to have a ticket, you can’t be eternally dependent on a social program. And this is the big difference between Bolsa Famlia and Auxlio Brasil.

How will the Auxlio Brasil incentives be for the social transformation of the beneficiary?



Today, the citizen who receives the Bolsa Famlia, often does not want to sign a wallet. You can’t sign the wallet because if you sign, you lose the benefit. So, if you tell him “come and work at my house”, “come and work at my company and I’ll sign your license”, he often thinks like this: “If I sign the license, I lose the benefit”. And his problem is not losing the benefit because, if it were a simple exchange, he would obviously prefer the job with a salary to the benefit of the social program. The problem is that, after two months, if this citizen is fired, by the time you send him away, he no longer receives the Bolsa Famlia program – he goes back to the end of the line and can spend a lot of time there without returning to the social program. And when he doesn’t go back to the social program, his house lacks food. Auxlio Brasil will change that.

How will this change be?



Brazil Aid will say to the beneficiary: “Look, if you are hired with a formal contract, I will pay you the aid and, in addition to paying the aid, I will give you a bonus for two years if you stay in the job”. Why? Because I want to encourage this guy to stay employed. If he stays at his job for two years, he will naturally already have access to unemployment insurance, for example. This guy, after two years, changed his level, his social status. And, oh yeah, I can get this guy off the social show. I turned this guy’s life around.

What other incentives should be offered by Auxlio Brasil?



There are other types of incentives. For example, if you have a child at home, aged between two and 17, who is good at sports, who participated in school games, you will also get a bonus to encourage your child to become, perhaps tomorrow, an Olympic medalist. If you have a child who is excelling in math, in Portuguese, you will also get a bonus. If you are a rural producer and you are planting in your home, in your rural community, and you start to plant and sell vegetables, you will receive a bonus. So, there are a number of opportunities that Auxlio Brasil provides for the citizen to leave (the program). I’m with Auxlio Brasil giving the exit door from the social program. This is the big difference between Bolsa Famlia and Auxlio Brasil.

Will the value of the Auxlio Brasil benefit be R$300?



We expect it to be at least R$300. I can speak, in advance, of absolute values. We work with a budget of R$34.7 billion per year. With Auxlio Brasil, we are going to work with R$60 billion. Obviously, this is conditional on the approval (of the reform project) of the income tax and the PEC dos Precatários, which is the source that will subsidize this new social program.

How will the readjustment of Auxlio Brasil benefit be?



This part of the text I still finished. We do have a desire to correct Brazil Aid for inflation annually, but a very sensitive point that I have been discussing with Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), with Minister Joo Roma (Citizenship), with party leaders, with congressmen and senators. There is a fear of indexing the entire Union budget and, year after year, the government will be left with the noose around its neck without having discretion to invest in what is best for the country at that time. We are talking, we are evaluating and, finally, we still have no decision made on the matter. But I hope, until next week, to define that.

How many families will be served by Auxlio Brasil?



17 million families, approximately 50 million people (Bolsa Famlia covers around 14 million families).

When do you intend to present the report?



My idea is, until next week, to finalize the text to see if, next week, we are already able to vote. Remembering that my idea is to wait for the vote of the PEC dos Precarios. But this is a decision by the president (of the Chamber) Arthur Lira (PP-AL). By the time he says we have to vote, I’ll be ready.