IBC-Br: services fail to “save” Brazilian activity in August and economists see more downside risks

SAO PAULO – After disappointing retail and industry data and some encouragement with the numbers of the services sector, the preview of the GDP of the Central Bank, or the well-known IBC-Br, showed the trend of weakening of economic activity in the country.

August data showed a 0.15% decline compared to July, according to seasonally adjusted data. The result was worse than the expectation in a Reuters survey of 0.05% loss.

Amid a scenario of high inflation and unemployment, rising costs and supply restrictions, as well as a rise in the basic interest rate, activity returned to the red in August for the first time since May.

Adding to this, the result of July was revised with force downwards by the BC, passing to a growth of 0.23% after having originally informed an increase of 0.60%. In comparison with August 2020, the IBC-Br advanced 4.74%, while in the 12-month period it increased by 3.99%.

In Rio Bravo’s assessment, high inflation and the continuing crisis in the supply chain are the main causes of this economic downturn. The 0.5% growth in real service revenue in August was insufficient to offset the fall in the other two sectors, he says.

Bradesco reinforces that such results show the vision of a gradual migration of consumption from goods to services, with the reopening of the economy. Thus, activity in the third quarter is at a slightly weaker pace than expected, but still expanding compared to the previous quarter, supporting the bank’s projection of 5.2% growth for this year’s GDP.

XP, in turn, which has an expectation of a 5.3% increase in GDP in 2021, points out that its current projection has a clear downward bias.

“We expect the GDP for the 3rd quarter (to be released on December 2, by the IBGE) to show growth of 0.3% compared to the immediately previous quarter, after seasonal adjustment (growth of 4.7% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020 )”, projects the economic analysis team, noting that, a month ago, the estimate was for a GDP increase of 0.7% on a quarterly basis.

Goldman Sachs expects some of the service sectors still impacted by Covid (in particular services for families) to rebound further in the coming months, along with progress on the Covid-19 vaccination program, reopening the economy and fiscal stimulus renovated.

“However, accelerating inflation, rising interest rates (generating more restrictive domestic financial conditions), supply chain disruptions affecting the manufacturing sector, increased political noise, political uncertainty and the interruption of the upward trend in confidence of consumers and companies can limit the positive side”, assesses Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at the bank.

Accommodation

In a report, Bank of America points out that economic activity in August is already showing accommodation, in line with other activity data that pointed to declines at the margin.

Economists at the house reinforce that the volume of services was the only driver of high activity, as the sector is the most recent to recover from the pandemic. Industrial production fell for the third consecutive month in August (largely compromised by supply chain disruptions), while retail sales were the most disappointing performance.

For BofA, the risks are more negative than positive for the second half. “Activity data began decelerating earlier than expected earlier in the year, pointing out that the recovery may not be as robust as previously perceived.” They reinforce that the main risks for the activity are political noise, high inflation and interruptions in the supply chain, which are already felt in retail and industrial production.

Meanwhile, services activity, the main driver of the economy at the moment, has been showing a slowdown since May, although it is still on the rise. “In addition, the confidence of the segment had a slight drop in September, after a 5-month high. For the second half of 2021, the projection is that the activity will continue in a movement of accommodation”. The bank, in turn, continues with its projection of growth of 5.2% for the national economic activity in 2021, with an expectation of an increase of 2.1% in 2022.

