Ibovespa closes above 114 thousand points and accumulates an increase of 1.6% in the week; dollar drops more than 1% in the session

Stocks on the rise

SAO PAULO – Volatility has once again set the tone for business in the Brazilian stock market. On this Friday, when stock options expire, which usually brings an extra dose of fluctuation to business, the Ibovespa managed to return to the level of 114 thousand points. Still, it was a lukewarm (and shorter) week for the Stock Exchange, which rose little compared to the indexes in New York, for example.

“The Ibovespa has stagnated and has been oscillating a lot at this level during the last four weeks due to a lack of internal news. We have an inflation scenario ahead that is not very well defined, political and fiscal issues that are also undefined, and this does not allow the Ibovespa to walk positively”, says Chrystopher Marinho, consultant at Flip Investimentos.

The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), which some call the Central Bank’s “Gross Domestic Product (GDP) preview” dropped 0.15% in August, a result slightly worse than expected: the economists predicted a 0.05% decline in the monthly comparison. In relation to the same month of 2020, there was an increase of 4.74%. Even with bad internal data, the Brazilian stock exchange followed the good mood abroad.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.29%, at 114,647 points. The volume traded today was R$30.96 billion. In the week, the index accumulated high of 1.55%. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 trades up 0.83%, at 115,605 points, in the trades of the after market.

The commercial dollar closed sharply lower today, retreating 1.1% to R$5.454 on purchase and R$5.455 on sale. In the week, the American currency retreated 1.13%, the biggest drop since August. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 fell 1.16% to R$5.465 in the after market.

The dollar increased the losses in the session after the signal from the director of Monetary Policy of the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, that the autarchy is attentive to the “good functioning” of the exchange market. The American currency has been in decline since the opening of business, with investors reacting to the new extraordinary intervention of the Central Bank in the exchange rate in the form of the sale this Friday of 20,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts, or US$ 1 billion

In the futures interest market, contracts rose sharply: DI for January 2023 advanced 14 basis points, at 9.28%; DI for January 2025 rose twelve basis points to 10.18%; and the DI for January 2027 rose ten basis points, at 10.56%.

In the United States, another sign of economic recovery: retail sales rose 0.7% in September compared to August. The result came better than expected by the consensus Refinitive, down 0.2%.

“This result managed to give more focus to the health of companies, their ability to generate good results above expectations and pay dividends. Abroad manages to have a more fundamentalist behavior, while here in Brazil, even with the good results of the companies in the third quarter, the market did not react well. This happens because our market is still very focused on price and is still very small”, says Fernanda Melo, partner at HCI Invest.

US stocks closed higher for the second day in a row. The Dow Jones Index advanced 1.09%; the S&P 500 was up 0.75%; and the Nasdaq technology exchange closed up 0.5%.

The price of oil rose again. Brent barrel is already traded close to US$ 85 o WTI, above US$ 82.

European stock exchanges also closed on Friday higher. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, advanced 0.74%%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) rose 0.37% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) gained 0.37%.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related