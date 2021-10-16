Ibovespa follows NY’s optimism and surpasses 114 thousand points; GPA and PDG soar By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index followed the optimism of global stock exchanges and exceeded 114 thousand points, also supported by specific domestic events, such as the surge in GPA (SA:) shares and the broad recovery in the sectors of metals, cellulose and banking.

At 12:00, the showed an increase of 0.97%, at 114,277.90 points. The financial turnover totaled 10.5 billion reais, in a session marked by the exercise of stock option contracts.

The main stock market indices in the United States pointed upwards after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:) announced a jump in quarterly earnings, following the trend already shown in the week by rivals Citi (NYSE:) (SA:), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) (SA:) and Bank of America (NYSE:) (SA:).

“Furthermore, on top of positive sentiment, China’s decision to ease restrictions on real estate loans and news that the European Union must pass measures to alleviate households and businesses from the impacts of the energy crisis,” said the senior economist from the ABC Brasil bank, Daniel Xavier, in reference to issues that had been putting pressure on the markets.

HIGHLIGHTS

– GPA was the big positive highlight of the day, soaring 16.4% after the retail group announced the night before the sale, for around 5.2 billion reais, of Hiper Extra stores to ASSAÍ, which dropped 4, 6%. Rival CARREFOUR BRASIL, owner of Atacadão (SA:), won 2.4%.

– SUZANO (SA:) was up 2.4%, KLABIN (SA:) had an increase of 2.3%, with pulp and paper companies recovering, after being pressured by the fall in international prices in the sector .

– BRADESCO (SA:) led the banking sector, with an increase of 3.8%. BANCO DO BRASIL (SA:) was increased by 2.5%. SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) increased by 3.3%, ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) increased by 2%.

– CSN (SA:) had an increase of 2.3%, also illustrating the recovery in the metals sector. VALE (SA:) grew by 1.65%, while USIMINAS (SA:) had an increase of 1.8%.

– VIBRA (Ex-Petrobras Distribuidora) (SA:) was down 1.56%, amid the evolution in Congress of the project to limit the collection of ICMS on fuels. ULTRAPAR (SA:), owner of the Ipiranga service station network, dropped 0.9%. COSAN (SA:), owner of Shell service stations, lost 2.2%. PETROBRAS (SA:) retreated 0.4%

– RUMO (SA:) retreated 0.6%. In a note to customers, XP said it remains optimistic about the company, even after it released weak operating numbers for September.

– Outside the Ibovespa, PDG REALTY (SA:) was up 67.5%. The construction company announced the night before the end of the judicial reorganization process started in 2017, after fulfilling obligations provided for in the restructuring plan.