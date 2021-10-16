ICMS on fuels: see which deputies voted against – Campos 24 Horas





10/14/2021, 3:34 pm, Photo: Disclosure.



The Chamber of Deputies approved, by 392 votes to 71, on Wednesday (13), the bill that changes the incidence of ICMS on fuels and establishes a fixed amount per liter for the tax. After approval of the basic text, deputies rejected the five amendments presented by the opposition parties late on Wednesday. The text now goes to the Senate. (read more below)

According to the approved text, the charge will be “ad rem”, that is, a fixed amount per liter – like federal taxes PIS, Cofins and Cide. The model will replace the current charge, which is “ad valorem”, that is, a percentage of the value of the sale price. (read more below)

ICMS is currently levied on the weighted average price to the final consumer, which is updated every 15 days. For this reason, when Petrobras increases the price of fuel, state tax revenues also grow, even if rates remain unchanged. ICMS on gasoline currently varies from 25% to 34%. In São Paulo, for example, it is 25%; in Rio de Janeiro, 34%. (read more below)

Among the opponents of the bill in the Chamber, lawmakers traditionally opposed to the federal government voted against the measure, such as deputies Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP), Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA) and Talíria Petrone ( PSOL-RJ). Subtitles such as PT, PCdoB and PSB, which are part of the opposition, were mostly favorable to the project. (read more below)

On the other hand, the Novo and MDB parties were the ones that presented the largest number of congressmen with votes to reject the change in the incidence of the tax. In the case of the MDB, 20 of the 25 deputies of the party, that is, 80% of the representatives, voted against the change. In the case of Novo, the percentage was even higher, as all eight federal deputies of the acronym opposed the bill. (read more below)

Check below, by party and in alphabetical order, which parliamentarians voted against the project: (read more below)

Source: Full News