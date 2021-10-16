After the troubled departure from São Paulo, right-back Daniel Alves was without a club, at least, until the end of the year. The player said that he would return to defending Barcelona if the Spanish team called him, and evaluated the current situation of the club.

“It would seem to want to take advantage of the situation to say that now Barça needs me. I always said that I left the club because I saw that things were not as I thought they should. When someone has such a beautiful history and respects this house a lot and dedicated for life, he doesn’t want to be an accomplice of whoever is taking control,” said Daniel Alves, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper “Sport”.

“I went out and told them. I left saying that when Barça thinks they need me, I would be there, no matter where I am. The love, affection and respect for the club are great. If Barcelona think they need me , just call me,” he continued.

In the same interview, Daniel Alves said he was looking for a club to fight for titles and that would allow him to carry with him a “winning mentality”. The right-back still evaluated his passage through São Paulo as a “mission accomplished”

“I always look for a club that allows me to compete with the greats, fight for titles and make changes wherever I am. I don’t see myself in any other scenario than this one. That’s why I chose Sevilla, Barcelona and all the places I’ve been to. I want to take a winning, fighting and conscious mentality wherever I go. If the place has had and lost, we try to take it back,” he said.

“I came back to Brazil for a dream, but also for the chance to seek a title in a team that had been unable to do so for so many years. And the mission was fulfilled. Now, I’m free in the market. I insist, if I have to go somewhere thinking about it. who won’t fight for titles, better stay at home,” he added.