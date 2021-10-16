‘If you were a man…’ · TV News

Victor Pecoraro, the fourth eliminated from A Fazenda 2021, made a homophobic comment against Rico Melquiades, with whom he had a rivalry in the reality show. In Live do Eliminado, hosted by Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, the former pawn said that the opponent was protected from accusations of machismo because he was gay and that the situation would be different “if [Rico] was a man”.

In the conversation, Pecoraro criticized Rico’s behavior in the household towards women. “I’ll tell you something: if I were a man in his place, he would undoubtedly be seen as sexist. Now because he’s gay…”, he said.

“Isn’t gay a man?” replied Lucas Selfie. “Yes, but the weight of him being gay is different from that of a man. They were always running a hand over his head for everything he did, and other people in the house, who I won’t name, are being seen as sexist by comments “, countered the actor.

“I think there is a difference. The attitudes he had towards women may also have gone to a heavy side,” he added. As he spoke, Lidi Lisboa couldn’t hide her annoyance with the statement and made a shocked face at the camera.

After falling into the fields with Aline Mineiro and Gui Araújo, Victor received only 22.82% of the public’s votes and was eliminated. Araújo got 25.93%, and Aline, who had the support of farmer Dayane Mello, was victorious, with 51.25%.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv3pglQYIDU