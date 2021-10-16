Images reveal how rising sea levels can change cities in Brazil and around the world – International

In the simulation of what could happen to Salvador if the temperature rises to 3 C, the marina and the Mercado Modelo region of the city would be completely taken over by the waters. (photo: Climate Central)

How will the increase in global temperature and the rise in sea level affect in practice different regions of the planet?

That was the question that guided a survey conducted by Climate Central, a non-profit organization based in the United States, in partnership with Princeton University, also in the US, and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, in Germany.

The work, published in the scientific journal



Environmental Research Letters



, identified the regions of the world that could suffer “unprecedented” floods if policies to combat climate change are not put into practice now by countries.



According to the study, hundreds of coastal areas, which are currently home to more than 1 billion people, are at risk.



Scientist Benjamin Strauss, Climate Central leader and lead author of the article, points out that “world leaders have the opportunity to help or betray the future of humanity with their current decisions on climate change.”



“Our research, and the images created from it, illustrate what’s behind the Glasgow climate talks. Robust, immediate measures for a clean and climate-safe world economy can help billions of people and preserve cities and nations for the future. Today’s choices will define our path,” added the expert.



Citing Glasgow, Scotland, Strauss refers to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP-26, which will be held in this city between October 31 and November 12, 2021.

Even with a reduction in greenhouse gases and an increase of 1.5C by 2050, COP-26 could no longer be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, which would be partially flooded (photo: Climate Central)

J Anders Levermann, professor of climate systems dynamics at the Potsdam Institute in Germany, says that “the rise in sea levels is a threat to our heritage.”



“And not just our ancient heritages, but the cities we live in today. These are the places where the actions of today prepare the world for the next generation,” he added.



And there is a considerable difference in what can happen to these regions as the temperature increases: if an increase of up to 3°C occurs in the coming decades (compared to the pre-industrial average), the risk of damage is nearly double than would be seen at a slightly lower rise, between 1.5°C and 2°C.



In the most optimistic scenario, this increase of 1.5°C would happen if we gradually reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, until we reach zero emissions in 2050.



The 3°C rise will be a reality if the current pace continues as it is or even worsens in the coming decades.



To illustrate the scale of the problem, Climate Central has assembled a series of images, with the help of editing programs and satellite photos, that reveal what some 100 coastal cities in 39 different countries, including Brazil, might look like.



The hardest hit places are in Asia: China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam would have parts of their territory affected, where millions of people currently live.



The projections, which take into account the calculations made by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), are part of the project



Picturing Our Future



(Imagining Our Future, in literal translation).

Effects of increased temperature in Brazil



In the images below, drag the arrow to the sides and see how some Brazilian cities may be affected by the increase in temperature, according to the Climate Central study.



On the left, it is possible to check the situation if the elevation is only 1.5°C. On the right, the projection takes into account a 3°C rise in thermometers (and, of course, the effect of this on rising ocean levels).



The first example on the list Salvador, capital of Bahia. The increase of 1.5°C would make the sea advance over part of the center and other neighborhoods of Cidade Baixa. Now, if the temperature rise reaches 3°C, the image shows that the entire area where the Mercado Modelo is located up to the front of the Elevador Lacerda would be taken by water.



A similar scenario can be observed in the neighborhood of Casa Amarela, in the North region of Recife. At 1.5°C, it is possible to observe a possible increase in the level of the Capibaribe river. At 3°C, most of the streets and avenues would be taken over.



One of Fortaleza’s postcards, the Mucuripe Lighthouse is one of the only structures to remain untouched by the ocean waters with the 3°C increase in temperature. But even with an increase of 1.5°C, the sea would already cover the beaches of Titanzinho and do Futuro.



on the banks of the Jacu River and on the shores of Lake Guaba, the Usina do Gasmetro, in Porto Alegre, would also become inaccessible with the rising waters in the most pessimistic scenario. And, even in the optimistic possibility (of an increase of 1.5°C in temperature), it is already possible to notice some changes in the configuration of the capital gacha.



With the 1.5°C rise in temperature, the area of ​​the Botafogo/Coca-cola metro station, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, is little affected. Now, with the addition of 3°C in the thermometers, the entire neighborhood is covered with water.

And in the world?



In Havana, Cuba, Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Lagos, the capital of Nigeria, Climate Central’s projections show a drastic picture. The 3°C rise could partially or totally submerge buildings and squares in the heart of cities.



But developed countries are also suffering from the drastic consequences of rising sea levels. In the British capital, the 1.5°C rise scenario is already enough to flood part of the entrance and gardens of Buckingham Palace, the residence of Queen Elizabeth II.



With the temperature 3°C above the current, the palace is inaccessible.



In southern Spain, in Seville, the famous Plaza de España, and much of the city center, would also be flooded in this scenario.



In the United States, Hoboken, a city in New Jersey that is part of the metropolitan area of ​​New York, would be at least partially submerged.



And even Google’s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters wouldn’t be saved from the waters. Even in the least drastic scenario of temperature rise, access to the Googleplex would already be difficult.



You can check the 180 projections and images (which include other Brazilian scenarios) on the project’s official website.

