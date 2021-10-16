Immortal lady, Fernanda Montenegro turns 92 and competes for the chair at ABL

posted on 10/16/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/16/2021 06:08



No one wanted to run for an Academy spot with the actress – (credit: Bob Wolfenson)

Fernanda Montenegro’s presence is so monumental that no one wanted to compete with her for a place at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). The actress made the candidacy official on August 6th. At 92 years old, completed this Saturday (16/10), she is running for seat 17, empty since the death of Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, in 2020.

In total, there are three more seats available at the institution: 12, by Alfredo Bosi; 20, by Murilo Melo Filho; and 39, by Marco Maciel. The election result will only be released on November 4, but Fernanda is practically unanimous. In the cultural sphere, there was a celebration of the news. In times of demonized culture, the presence of the Brazilian theater lady at ABL is seen as a breath of hope.

When Hélio Jaguaribe died, in 2018, Ignácio de Loyola Brandão, author of You won’t see any country, applied for the position in chair 11. He did not know that Fernanda Montenegro had applied for the same position. He heard from his friends that it would be an almost impossible contest and, in reverence, he decided to withdraw his candidacy. “When I was about to withdraw the candidacy, they informed me that she had withdrawn hers,” says the writer, a friend of the actress for nearly 60 years.

According to him, Fernanda claimed two reasons: she was writing the memoir prologue, act, epilogue, published in 2019, and would turn 90 years old. “Fernanda sent me a message: ‘go ahead, we’ll meet later’. It was a cheerful, cordial, optimistic message. She would be elected, no doubt, but I was uncertain. As it turned out, I was unanimously elected. Now, I await her arrival”, warns Loyola.

In the meantime, Fernanda published not just one, but two books. In addition to the memories, it prepared Fernanda Montenegro: Photobiographical itinerary, a complete photobiography about a trajectory that begins as a radio announcer, passes through Companhia Maria Della Costa and the Teatro Brasileiro de Comédia (TBC) and crosses practically all of Brazilian drama, including theatre, cinema and television.

There were more than 50 television programs, including soap operas, plays and miniseries, 49 films, from classics of cinema novo, such as the deceased, by Leon Hirszman, to contemporary cinema icons such as sand house (Andrucha Waddington) and Central do Brasil (Walter Salles), for which he competed for the Oscar.

For the academic Antônio Torres, it is a trajectory that deserves a tribute. “I see her election as a beautiful tribute to her entire career and a life dedicated to the arts and letters. It will add her knowledge, will broaden her artistic presence in the house”, says the writer. “It is not even necessary to say who it is, the whole of Brazil knows. And it will be a joy to be able to live with her at the Academy. I have a deep admiration for her, in addition to her enormous talent as an actress, she is a wonderful person, with a human vision of things, such a delicate treatment of life, of people.”

Good news

Actress Mariana Lima says that she celebrated for a week when she learned of Fernanda’s candidacy. “I was very moved to know that it will be at ABL, it was the best news of the week, I was celebrating the whole week, because there is only bad news”, says Mariana. “She is already an immortal. It has to be on the cover of every magazine. The fact that I’m an actress, a profession that’s been very demonized now, is very emblematic.”

Mariana remembered the rehearsal done by the actress for the magazine four five one in September 2019. Dressed as a witch, surrounded by a bonfire of books, Fernanda criticizes censorship, celebrates the release of her books and laments Brazil’s path down the extremist conservative path.

The actress ended up attacked on the networks by the then director of Funarte’s Performing Arts Center, Roberto Alvim, nominated by Jair Bolsonaro. “Seeing her being burned at the stake in books and seeing her in a toga is going to be a very strong combination of images. These horrible people will come out of there, and we’ll remember Fernanda, and we won’t remember them”, guarantees Mariana.

Actress Vera Holtz has the same feeling as Mariana. “We are in a very demonized phase, a period in which our group has reached a place where it is not possible to understand what is happening. I think it’s important to start occupying other spaces to show the importance of the artist’s trajectory. ABL is a very important place, because it has a lot of special people. I thought it was great, it surprised me”, says Vera, who affectionately calls Fernanda the “ministry of culture.”

Director Fernando Guimarães also sees the actress’s election to the ABL as a light at the end of the tunnel for culture in general. “I think her being there is a victory for the culture,” he says. “Having such a representative at this time when culture in Brazil, with this government, is absolutely demoralized will be a victory for us. It gives a boost in this time when we are so discredited.”

The director had the opportunity to live with the actress in the early 2000s, during a theater workshop sponsored by the then Brasil Telecom. “She was going to give a workshop, and we had to select the students, so we had a relationship with her and I was impressed, because she is not only a great actress, but she is also a great person, very intelligent, very simple and pleasant”, she says.

One Thousand and One Characters

For Ignácio de Loyola Brandão, it is the ABL who will be aggrandized by receiving the actress. He says he’s never seen her in a bad role and he especially likes the classic scene where he picks beans with Gianfrancesco Guarnieri in They don’t wear black tie, by Leon Hirszman.

Fernanda Montenegro was born Arlette Pinheiro Monteiro, granddaughter of Italian and Portuguese immigrants, who studied to be a secretary, but “slipped” into the theater at age 15, by winning a radio competition from the Ministry of Education. It started with radio soap operas and quickly moved to the stage, where it gave life to practically all the great classics of dramaturgy.

He lived Fedra, Antigona, Medeia, performed dozens of texts by Shakespeare, Beckett, Tchekov, Bernard Shaw and Luigi Pirandello, as well as by Brazilians Augusto Boal, Millôr Fernandes and Nelson Rodrigues. For the latter, incidentally, he was the inspiration and muse of two pieces. With Sérgio Britto, Italo Rossi and Fernando Torres, whom she would later marry, she joined Teatro dos Sete, a company founded by Gianni Ratto in 1959.

Fernanda is from that era of theater companies created by enterprising actors. She was also the first actress hired by TV Tupi and comes from a time when the classics were staged incessantly, but she never froze her acting in the past. Fernanda has always followed the dynamics of the passage of time and inevitable changes.

Lived a homosexual love on television in 2015, in the soap opera Babylon, entitled to a gay kiss in Nathália Timberg, filmed with the irascible Cláudio Assis, the child terrible of contemporary cinema, and has always propagated a humanist message of dedication to art, reverence for the theater and its ability to emphasize human dramas.