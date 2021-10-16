Improve your diet: discover which are the main fruits rich in vitamin C

Although it is among the most popular, not everyone knows the real benefits of eating from fruits with vitamin C. The good news is that it’s an easy nutrient to find. To prove it, the Home & Agro brings today, October 16, the best information on the subject.

In general, everyone faces the fruits with vitamin C, as a firon absorption tool for the body. However, fruits with this nutrient have other numerous functions in optimizing health. And, that’s what we’re going to find out.

Also read: Know melon: its types and the countless benefits for your health

In a natural way, the body cannot accumulate elements such as vitamin C. Thus, what exceeds what the body needs for proper functioning, the body itself eliminates in a diuretic way. For this reason, it is important to consume this type of fruit on a daily basis.

Main benefits of fruits with vitamin C

First, the intake of this type of vitamin enhances the body’s iron absorption function. But, there are other possible benefits from ingestion. Among them is the improvement in bone strength. That’s because the vitamin is responsible for the production of collagen. With this, the teeth and tendons are also strengthened.

For beauty, this nutrient is also very relevant. After all, eating fruits with vitamin C also helps to lighten skin blemishes. In addition, regular consumption also brings radiance to the skin. This is one of the reasons why the nutrient is also widely explored in beauty products.

Another advantage of taking vitamin C is the fight against premature aging. For, foods with this element fight cell oxidation, which is one of the reasons for the acceleration of aging.

Also, fruits with vitamin C are able to prevent vision problems. This happens as the vitamin helps prevent the retinal macula from degenerating. Finally, the function of strengthening the immune system is also widely explored.

Learn more: Discover the mangrove: a natural protector against climate change

Main fruits with vitamin C

Among the main foods with vitamin C, some fruits are highlighted. In fact, many of them have an even higher potential than orange, which is one of the biggest representatives of the category.

Acerola, for example, has about 1677 mg of vitamin C, which is 23 times more than orange. In addition to it, kiwi fruit is also a rich source of this vitamin. In this case, the incidence can reach 167 milligrams.

Finally, although the list is much longer, guava is another good representative of the fruits with vitamin C. Thus, it is worth adding it to the daily menu, as well as other fruits that are sources of the same vitamin.

You will also like to know: Learn how to plant arugula in your vegetable garden quickly and practically