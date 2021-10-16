In “A Fazenda 13”, Aline comments on her relationship with Dayane: “I’m married”

It’s no longer new to the audience of “The Farm 13” what Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello have a very special relationship. In addition to the kisses they exchange, the people also develop a complicity very large. in conversation with James Piquilo, Aline said that she is “married” with the model. Will this romance go forward?

After returning from the countryside this Thursday (14), Aline was very happy with the new opportunity she won from the public. When talking to Tiago, the ex-panicat also said that the victory of dayane on the last Farmer’s Test it also made her very happy, as if she had won the challenge.

“I celebrated like it was mine and she saw it in my eye. We communicated a lot in the beginning. We knew who was going when things started to become clear in the game. And she looked at me with her eyes full of tears and I said: ‘Man, you deserve it’”, she said.

“We see our complicity in these moments of despair, of anguish, of needing each other. Sometimes, not in the word, but in the attitude there. There was no moment of indecision, because you feel that the person is doing it, but does not want to or is sad for doing it. You feel it, right?”, completed the actress.

Tiago, then said that the two are involved beyond the game and that no other friendship in “A Fazenda 13” has that strength. “Your situation is unlike any friendship in here. Does not compare“, said the countryman. “I’m married to this woman“he commented.

It is worth remembering that, recently, dayane was accused by Victor Pecoraro kissing Aline at parties just to cause a commotion with the public LGBTQIAP+. However, Tiago made it clear that he believes in the feelings of both. “What matters is now and that you’re okay as hell and I believe in this thing of yours“he declared.

