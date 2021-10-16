In his debut as a short-story writer, Chico Buarque provokes amazement and candor – Cultura

When analyzing Marques Rebelo’s literary legacy, critic Alfredo Bosi refers to simplicity as a “difficult art”. The expression reverberates as we go through the 168 pages of Years of Lead and Other Tales, first incursion of Chico Buarque through the universe of short narrative. To use a football metaphor, so much to the author’s taste, we can say that he plays like a classic midfielder: head held high, precise passes, no frills or unnecessary carts.

Of the eight stories in the book, six take place in Rio de Janeiro. They are concise stories, almost all set on the fringes of the south zone or Barra da Tijuca – the city’s elite zone. But the Rio that stands out in the work is not the one that adorns postcards or travel sites. If the landscape often coincides with this idyllic image, the light in the background is hard, the plate is hot.

Protagonist of the homonymous tale, Cida lives in the rich Leblon. His home, however, is Praça Antonio Callado, where he sleeps on a cement bench and eats leftovers from neighborhood meals. On rainy nights, he takes shelter in an abandoned guardhouse. The bathroom is the dirty water channel that flows into the beach. There, he bathes, washes his clothes and does his “needs”. The character’s scarcity, and even her madness, contrasts with the glamorous surroundings; she’s a wart on Leblon’s silky skin.

in delusional Copacabana, the narrator teenager lives in front of the sea, but sometimes confesses to feeling contaminated “by the dark side of the neighborhood”. His figure gives physical contours to this tense duality that Chico highlights when portraying the city. The boy had “beautiful colors, a tanned face and light eyes that could blast girls.” The back, however, “was for the poor”: crammed with blackheads, pimples and boils.

“Rio de Janeiro is a city with many cities inside.” We return to Marques Rebelo. When formulating the phrase, in a conversation with Clarice Lispector that dates back to 1968, the chronicler alluded to the unique personality of each neighborhood. In Years of Lead and Other Tales, it gains another meaning. More than five decades later, there is a Rio that moves, without fanfare, within the scenery of exuberance. In Chico’s tales, the intestines are on display. Militiamen drive around in luxury cars, hand out cash, ignore no-parking signs. The police apply slaps and necks, attack with iron bars. If you want to kill, kill.

The author treats these matters with biting. The option to narrate under children’s eyes, which occurs in most of the stories, allows for a mixture of awe and candor in the conduct of the plots. A good example is the tale The Cousins ​​of Fields. The protagonist tries to assemble a plausible plot for the family past based on the observation of events involving the missing father and the relatives who come to spend their holidays at his house in Leme. The search is to put the pieces together, collating information that is almost always sparse, “the kind that children capture in the air and mysteriously keep for themselves as something stolen”.

The story is based on large leaps in time. When mentioning his girlfriend who intends to study Letters and Journalism, the narrator tells us: “(She) appreciates my texts, corrects me, teaches me expressions like ‘give reading’, but has restrictions on the elliptical way I deal with certain topics”. And so, with ingenuity and insight, Chico includes the figure of speech in the plot itself. A short dribble, from someone who knows the game.

This slightly ironic tone is present in other texts, such as The passport and For Clarice Lispector, with Candura. In the first, the character named “great artist” is forced to face a challenge after forgetting his documents in the airport bathroom. Between small revenges and plans full of malice, Chico builds an amusing comedy of errors.

In the second story, the investigation into the relationship between idol and fan makes room for hilarious passages, such as the one in which the narrator comments on the review of the work. An Apprenticeship or the Book of Pleasures, by Clarice: “There was also a misunderstanding, as the publisher missed the first part of the material sent, without realizing that the novel actually began with a comma: later they called to charge the last page, because the novel ended with two- spots”. In the end, the despised admirer transforms his obsession into texts he writes and publishes on the internet, as if they were the author’s. Whether tribute or revenge, the reader decides.

There is humor too, but with a bitter aftertaste, in The place, whose composition echoes the progressive instability experienced by its protagonist. Exiled to the country house next to his girlfriend during the pandemic, he is caught in a spiral of melancholy and jealousy. “There is always the devil’s finger in a body out of balance,” he notes when he catches the woman swaying in front of the cliff. The vulnerability the scene suggests, however, is a reflection. Without realizing it, he is the one who wavers, who is struggling, who is about to fall.

When talking about the genre, the Argentine Ricardo Piglia stated that the tale always brings a visible story and a hidden one. This premise runs through virtually the entire book. The exception, perhaps, is the opening text. My uncle it presents us with a despicable wealthy type who thinks himself above the laws and even social interdicts. He has fun knocking down a pedestrian with his SUV Pajero 4×4, pays his own sister to have sex with his niece. At first reading, the character sounds caricature. Then we remember that the caricatures came to power, and the impression fades away.

It’s not casual that My uncle start the book. Nor that Chico has chosen Years of Lead to close it. From members of the militia to the torturers of the civil-military dictatorship, there are similarities of practice and logic. An invisible line unites, within the work, these two ends, which mirror each other. As Millôr Fernandes said, “Brazil has an immense past ahead of it”.

*HE IS A WRITER AND JOURNALIST. AUTHOR OF ‘A LUA NA CAIXA D’ÁGUA’, ‘RUA DE DENTRO’ AND ‘RUST’

writer lost his passport

Reality has always been an interesting source of inspiration for Chico Buarque’s writings, whether in prose or in the poetry of his songs. This is the case, for example, of the german brother, released in 2014 and characterized as a fiction with a strong autobiographical component – ​​Chico was based on the true story of his father, Sérgio Buarque de Holanda, who, during the period in which he lived in Berlin, between 1929 and 1930, had a love affair with a German named Anne Ernst.

From this relationship, a son was born, Sergio Ernst. The Brazilian historian never met the boy and, despite not being a secret, the subject was not openly discussed in the family created later by Sérgio Buarque.

Already in the tales of Years of Lead, the main reference is the presence of Clarice Lispector in one of the stories – the writer, who died in 1977, was visited by a young Chico Buarque. Just the end of the story, in which a fan publishes texts on the internet as if they were hers, is not true.

Also the fun The passport part of a true premise: Chico actually lost his passport as he was preparing to embark on a trip to Paris and found the document in the trash of a bathroom. The revenge that marks the end of the tale is fictional.

And Cida, who follows a miserable woman who lives on the kindness of strangers (often in a cruel way) and has delusional moments, who was inspired by a true story. And, again, Chico disguises reality with his immersive fiction. / UBIRATAN BRAZIL

Read an excerpt from ‘My Uncle’

“My uncle came to pick me up at home with his new car. He didn’t usually go upstairs, but this time he brought a package for my mother. As always in these situations, Dad pretended he was sleeping in the bedroom. Mom received my uncle with two little kisses, offered coffee, water, cheese bread, but at home he was restless, he wouldn’t settle down. The kisses on arrival were already goodbye, and I barely had time to pick up my bag.”