In the attacking war, what counts is point, point, point, says president of Assaí | Business

Assaí saw a unique opportunity to accelerate its expansion with the acquisition of Extra Hiper stores at a time when the cash-and-carry sector rushes to open stores in an inflationary scenario that should continue in the coming years, said the company’s president on Friday. fair (15).

The BRL 5.2 billion transaction announced the night before will raise the Assaí park by 71 stores, bringing the company an extra revenue of BRL 25 billion, that should make Assaí reach gross revenue of R$ 100 billion by 2024 with the same current level of profit margin (Ebitda), said Belmiro Gomes, in a conference call with analysts.

“There were two events this year that changed the geography of the market: the first was the acquisition of the BIG group by Atacadão, Assaí’s main rival and leader in the sector,” he said.

“There was in our view a distance that we needed to look for a way to accelerate our expansion in a profitable way,” he added. “The asset that seemed most vital to us was the Extra Hipermercado stores,” he said, citing factors such as low store overlap, speed of incorporation of points and cost of refurbishment for the cash-and-carry format.

According to him, another “watershed” for the transaction with GPA were agreements with store owners that previously did not allow hypermarkets to be converted into cash and carry stores, which need restructuring works to operate as such.

In July, GPA entered into an agreement with Península, the family office of the Diniz family, involving property leasing.

According to Gomes, Assaí would need to have 110 stores to achieve the same level of revenue that he hopes to obtain with the 71 Extra Hiper stores that will be incorporated into its park. And the company’s rush to close the deal is due to pressured inflation prospects for next year, leading customers to seek lower prices in regions where the banner is not present.

“Stores at this level cost more than R$ 100 million to build, with all the time to build a store… We say that for any business there are three important factors: the first is point, the second is point, and third is point.”

According to Assaí, of the total amount to be paid for the business, R$ 500 million will be disbursed this year. The following installments total approximately R$1.6 billion by the end of 2022, R$1.2 billion by June 2023 and another R$700 million by the beginning of 2024.

Itaú BBA stated in a report that, if Assaí reaches the estimated revenue of BRL 25 billion by 2024 with the stores purchased, compared to current revenues of BRL 9 billion, the “transaction will probably make sense from a financial point of view”.

But the report’s authors said they were “deeply uncomfortable” with the fact that the group’s minority shareholders have not been heard and that Assaí is paying “the most expensive price per store (more than R$100 million each, after investment in the renovation) we’ve already seen”.

“We see no other alternative than to cut the ASAI3 valuation to ‘market perform’ until the market digests the transaction and we have more comfort with the business rationale and its conditions,” added analyst Thiago Macruz from Itaú BBA.

Assaí shares led losses on the Ibovespa, falling 2.9% at 2:50 pm while the index rose 1.13%. GPA shares, meanwhile, led the index’s rise, soaring 14%.

At the conference, Macruz commented that his team mapped the opening of nearly 300 stores opened by the cash and carry sector in the country in the last two years. Already, Feisal, from GPA, earlier than the sector should open 500 to 600 stores in the country in the next 5 years.

XP said the transaction might seem expensive at first glance, “adds value, even under conservative assumptions.” XP analysts Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday stated that the implied value per store, including investment in conversion, is 90 million to 95 million reais, “a value that compares to recent organic expansions of Assaí in large cities around R$80 million to R$90 million”.

The president of Assaí said that he negotiated the transaction directly with GPA colleague Jorge Faiçal in recent months and that there was no contact with minority shareholders because the company was in a hurry to have the stores vacated by January 2022. “There was a matter of timing,” said Gomes, stressing that the matter, under the companies’ bylaws, could only be resolved by the board of directors.

With the transaction, Assaí will increase its store base to 300 points in the country by 2023, compared to 187 last June, already considering organic expansions in the process that had no changes, as they were being designed before the GPA business, said the president of the company.

But he pondered that the pace of organic store opening in 2022 will be slower, since Assaí intends to open 40 stores acquired from Extra Hiper in 2022 and another 30 in 2023.

GPA, on the other hand, gets rid of a store format that it had maintained for over 30 years and that had been facing strong competition from the cash-and-carry market and the explosion of e-commerce itself, accelerated by the pandemic’s social isolation measures.