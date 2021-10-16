Inflation changes Santa Catarina’s supermarket shopping habits

Brazilians are choosing to make a large purchase in the first days of the month, according to the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC).

A study by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism shows that Brazilians are changing until the day they go shopping. According to CNC economist, Fábio Bentes, due to the high prices of basic products, consumers are leaving the habit of weekly shopping to take “everything they can” at once and at the beginning of the month .

According to the professional, the consumer is anticipating purchases to take advantage of the money in his pocket and thus preserve purchasing power. The situation happened at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and was again observed by the entity in the months of August and September 2021.

“This more unequal distribution pattern in the flow of consumers has reoccurred in the last two months. When food inflation was above 1%, the frequency in the first days of the months increased in some cases up to 12% compared to the monthly average”, explains the economist.

“When the consumer felt some kind of pressure on the budget, this price increase, for example, immediately went to the supermarket”, he completes.

Pattern of the last months

Essential consumption establishments, such as pharmacies and supermarkets, concentrated a greater flow of people in the first six days of August and September.

In the first days of September, attendance increased in relation to the month’s moving average, with the exception of the September 7 holiday.

In Bentes’ opinion, inflation is above what is desirable, however, it is not “out of control”. “It’s a strategy, an almost instinctive consumer movement [ida ao supermercado no começo do mês] to preserve purchasing power, the ability to acquire basic items”, he points out.

Possible improvement in the scenario

The scenario where an improvement is presented should still take time to happen, according to the professional. “The source of pressure on inflation at the moment is administered prices, such as electricity and fuel”, he says.

“If we take only electricity and gasoline and assess how prices have behaved in the last 12 months, a third of the increases can be attributed to the exclusive high of these two products”, completes the economist.

Even consumers who don’t have a car or are saving energy at home can’t escape the impact. “The products that these consumers purchase take a great deal of weight from these inputs in the production area,” he explains.

Sales retreat in SC

Sales in the supermarket sector in Santa Catarina registered a decline in two of the variations surveyed, with -1.44% in August 2021 compared to August 2020, and -2.98% in August compared to the month of July.

The indexes were calculated in the monthly survey of the Sales Thermometer, carried out by the Santa Catarina Association of Supermarkets (Acats).

For the organization’s president, Francisco Crestani, sales behavior should consider some important factors that help explain the declines

“We have a pressured inflation rate and this removes the purchasing power of the population, automatically the product baskets are more selective and concentrated on essential items”, points out the president.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Joinville Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube