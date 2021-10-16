Influencer gets scared after getting one breast bigger than the other

Influencer Abbie Herbert, from the United States, told about a somewhat tense situation she went through after becoming a mother. On a certain day, she woke up with one breast bigger than the other. Then, she reported the scare in a video on TikTok.

According to her, the problem started when her baby, Poppy, had a preference for a specific breast when breastfeeding. “This is one of the things nobody tells you when you give birth,” said the first-time mother.

She says that she complied with her daughter’s wishes and gave her only her favorite breast: “I said: ‘Girl, the right side is yours. You love him, so he’s yours,” said the influencer during her report. However, she did not imagine that she would wake up with one breast much smaller than the other.

“Someone forgot to let me know what could happen if I let my baby feed on only one breast. This one is hard as a rock, it’s not an implant, it’s just my breast. And this one is ‘disappearing’ – is that normal? Will you ever come back? Someone, help,” he said.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence