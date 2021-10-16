Intel confirms technical specifications for Alder Lake-P and H processors

A guide on optimizations aimed at Alder Lake has been published for developers

THE Intel has published a guide to guide developers through optimizations application-oriented using the futures Alder Lake CPUs, 12th Generation Intel Core Processors. The guide, which is quite large, confirms some of the speculation about Intel’s next architecture.

One of the confirmations is that the Alder Lake-P (mobile) series will actually offer SKU with two performance cores and eight efficient cores and 96 execution units for Intel Xe integrated graphics. The “P” series will replace the current “U” series used on Tiger Lake CPUs. The “H” series offers a solution more robust with six performance cores and eight efficient, in addition to the same 96 EU.

As for desktops, Intel’s diagram shows two models. One SKU with 16 cores, eight for performance and the other eight for efficient, possibly used in a Core i9. In addition to another SKU that will be equipped with six performance cores, the same amount as the i5-12400 which appeared on leak recently. Both models will have 32 UE for integrated graphics.



– Continues after advertising –

Although the diagram shows “C” (Core only) and “A” (Atom) cores, Intel also calls them “P” (performance/Golden Cove/large) and “E” (efficient/Gracemont/small). The guide shows that the Golden Cove and Gracemont cores will have separate L1 and L2 caches, but shared L3 cache (LLC) between them. The document also mentions optimizations for games. An excerpt, in full, reads:

“Games are a critical segment for Alder Lake-S (ALD-S), and no performance loss is acceptable. While many games are GPU-bound, AAA titles running on high-end GPUs are generally CPU-bound. Games will generally be CPU-bound on one or two critical threads and they will have a system of tasks enumerated for both logical and physical cores. Since it’s difficult to remove load from game-critical threads, Amdahl’s rule generally prevents core counts from scaling beyond six to eight cores, but that doesn’t mean games don’t use more than six to eight core-threads.”

The material says that Intel Alder Lake CPUs will have AVX512 instructions, but only with the efficient cores disabled. But according to Ian Cutress, from the Anandtech website, the information may be wrong and must be corrected. He believes it would be a big loss to withdraw the instruction and that, if the rumors are correct, only AMD with the Zen 4 architecture will offer AVX512 for years to come.

Intel’s Developer’s Guide is comprehensive and technical with regard to optimizations aimed at applications and games using Intel Core Alder Lake CPUs. The launch of the next generation of Intel processors is expected to take place on November 4th.



– Continues after advertising –







Intel Core i5-12400 appears in benchmarks and is faster than AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

CPU will only rely on Golden Cove cores for performance



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Intel