Is it headache or migraine? Understand the difference and learn how to ease the pain – 10/15/2021

Do you often get headaches? Is the intensity light, moderate or strong? And, with it, is it common to have nausea and vomiting? Does it appear in times of stress or in case of sinusitis? Does it get worse with light? Do you feel better after taking a pain reliever or does the pain last for hours and even days?

These and other questions are fundamental when diagnosing whether your headache is classified as a headache — the popular headache — or a migraine, when the pain is intense and takes a long time to go away.

Classification is important because causes, symptoms, and treatments are specific to each of them. It is estimated that there are between 150 and 200 types of headache — and migraine is one of them — and that they affect between 10% and 20% of the population. The two pictures differ in the location of pain; duration; intensity; intolerances, such as odors or light; and whether it is accompanied by other symptoms such as seasickness.

Headache is caused by multiple factors, such as sinusitis, for example. The most common is called tension headache, which can be associated with stress or insomnia. Migraine, also known as migraine, is caused by a genetic predisposition and is characterized by its strong intensity, which can become chronic when it occurs more than once a week or more than four times a month.

See below the particularities of each type of pain and how to deal with them:

Image: iStock

1. Tension headache

Considered the most prevalent in medical practice, tension-type headache is classified as primary, that is, headache is the main or only symptom.

It can appear episodic or chronically and has among the main characteristics the sensation of pain in tightness or pressure on both sides of the head. The intensity is light to moderate and the duration can vary from 30 minutes to seven days.

Another important feature is that tension headache does not bring with it other symptoms, such as nausea or vomiting, nor does it worsen with physical activity. It is usually associated with stress, insomnia and prolonged fasting, but it can also be caused by multiple causes, such as sinusitis, meningitis and aneurysm, among others.

identify the causes

Although the pain is milder than that of migraine, tension headache requires medical follow-up and treatment when it becomes frequent. The most important thing is to know the determining cause that is causing the pain. In case of a sinusitis, for example, first, it is necessary to treat the nasal inflammation.

In cases of persistent crises to the point of disrupting daily activities and impairing quality of life, it is necessary to seek a neurologist. He will distinguish between a primary headache (pain is the only symptom) or a secondary headache (which can be caused by a tumor, stroke or venous thrombosis, among other problems), or even if what affects the patient is actually a migraine.

In addition to knowing the diagnosis, at the medical appointment you will receive the correct medication recommendation, as the popular pain reliever we take in specific situations — a headache resulting from a bad night’s sleep or after a stressful day, for example — is only recommended for use in a timely manner and not as a treatment.

Image: iStock

2. Migraine

Unlike tension headache, where there is an underlying cause such as an infection or illness, migraine has a genetic and hereditary cause, as most people who suffer from it have a family history of the condition. It is also considered a chronic and incurable disease.

The intensity of the migraine is moderate to severe and the pain is unilateral and throbbing. It can last from four to 72 hours and becomes chronic when it remains for more than 15 days. The frequency is varied: there are those who suffer every day, but it is also possible that it happens once a month.

In moments of crisis, it is possible to experience more symptoms besides pain, such as nausea, nausea and vomiting. It can also cause intolerance to light, odors and noise, and it usually gets worse with body movement and when performing routine activities.

Why so much pain?

The mechanism by which migraine pain occurs is as follows: during an attack, a nerve called the trigeminal, which is responsible for the sensation of the head, skull and intracranial structures, is activated. With this, substances are released that have the ability to dilate and inflame cranial vessels.

Therefore, migraine is a neurovascular disease. Even during a severe crisis, the person may have neurological symptoms. The best known is the aura, which are flashes of light that appear before the onset of an intense headache. The change or blurring of vision can take a few minutes or up to an hour.

Depending on the intensity of the pain, a migraine attack may also be accompanied by dizziness, excessive sweating, difficulty speaking or moving and tingling in some parts of the body such as hands, feet and arms.

Women are most affected

Migraine is more common in women aged between 20 and 40 years. It is estimated that 5% to 25% of them suffer from the disease, against 2% to 10% of men. One of the explanations is hormonal dysfunction, which is more prevalent in girls from adolescence onwards.

Therefore, one of the triggering factors for a crisis is the menstrual cycle, when hormone levels drop. The most intense pain usually occurs before and during menstruation. Other diseases related to hormonal dysfunction, such as endometriosis, can also trigger a migraine.

Interestingly, during pregnancy and menopause, periods when hormone levels are more balanced, migraine attacks (in which you are predisposed) tend to be less frequent and the pain is less intense.

stimuli to avoid

Although migraine has a clear genetic and hereditary component, there are some factors that can trigger a pain crisis and end up working as a trigger for predisposed people.

Some of them are the ingestion of fatty and spicy foods, citrus fruits and dairy and alcoholic beverages, in addition to anxiety, stress, prolonged fasting, sedentary lifestyle, sleep deprivation and excess caffeine – present in coffee, tea, soda, chocolate and even some painkillers. There are even those who feel that endless pain when they are in contact with noise or very strong odors.

crisis prevention

Although there is no cure for migraine, it is possible to control it with specific medications and a lifestyle supported by healthy eating and habits. But the direction of treatment and prescription of drugs, if necessary, are determined only after the diagnosis is made by a specialist physician.

The medications used for migraine headache attacks are anti-inflammatory, for mild to moderate attacks; and triptans, indicated for chronic cases. Both reduce the production of substances responsible for the onset of pain and can be prescribed along with medicines for nausea and nausea.

In cases where the frequency of seizures is higher, such as every two weeks, antidepressants, anxiolytics or anticonvulsants may also be recommended. Some doctors also recommend the application of botulinum toxin to the trigeminal nerve — the one that releases substances associated with pain during an attack.

There are also drugs suitable for preventive treatment, which can be used daily in order to reduce the frequency of crises and improve quality of life.

Sources: Silvana Sobreira, coordinator of neurology at Hospital Memorial São José, Rede D’Or (PE); Aline Lariessy Campos Paiva, neurosurgeon at HCor (SP); Marcelo Ciciarelli, coordinator of the Scientific Department of ABN (Brazilian Academy of Neurology) and SBCe (Brazilian Society of Headache).