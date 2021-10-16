Italians protest mandatory Covid-19 vaccine coming into force

Entered into force this Friday (15) the mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for workers in Italy, amid protests by citizens against the measure.

The measure, one of the toughest anti-Covid actions in the world, had been approved by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government in September and is now in effect. Workers who do not present proof of vaccination will have to show a negative test for Covid done within 48 hours.

Anyone who does not have the so-called Green Pass, the name of the health passport in the country, will be suspended from employment, without the right to payment. If you try to circumvent the rule and work without proof, you can be fined up to 1,500 euros (R$ 9,500).

Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

In protest, barricades were set up at the entrance to two of the country’s most important ports, in Trieste and Genoa.

Trieste has registered the biggest protests, with around 6,000 protesters trying to block operations at the port. “Passe Verde is bad, it is a discrimination allowed by law. Nothing else. It’s not a health regulation, it’s a political movement to create division between people,” said Fabio Bocin, 59, who works at the site.

About 40% of workers at the port are not vaccinated, according to the local union. The local anti-vaccine party won 4.5% of the vote in this month’s mayoral election.

Rejection of the vaccine there is much higher than in the rest of the Italian population, where 80% of those over 12 years of age are already fully immunized.

In all, about 15% of the country’s private sector workers and 8% in the public sector do not have the Green Pass, according to government documents obtained by Reuters.

Despite the protest in Trieste, Governor Massimiliano Fedriga stated that the port was open on Friday. “Obviously with some difficulties and less people working, but it’s working,” he said. The same happened in Naples and in the ports of the Adriatic Sea, which bathes the eastern part of the country.

In Genoa, another major port in the country, the protest was much smaller, with around 100 protesters blocking access by trucks. Minor protests were also registered in the capital, Rome, as well as Turin and Bologna.

Road transport was also hampered, as 30% of the 900,000 drivers and warehouse workers are not vaccinated, according to an organization of companies in the sector.

With the requirement already in place, small queues of vendors were seen in large shopping centers, such as the Rinascente department store in Rome, while security guards checked the validity of employees’ health certificates. “I think it’s a fair measure,” said Fabio Bonnanno, a resident of Rome. “I don’t see what the problem is.”

In the capital, protesters gathered for a peaceful protest on the grand avenue leading to the Circus Maximus. “It’s absurd and unconstitutional, against all the rules in Europe,” said the owner of a pharmacy.

Most Italians, however, support the mandatory Green Pass, according to opinion polls. Even so, Rome registered violent protests last Saturday (9), when protesters broke into the offices of the largest union in the country.