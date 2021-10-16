It’s #FAKE that drooling during sleep reveals health and correct breathing | Fact or Fake

2 of 3 Fake stamp — Photo: G1 Fake seal — Photo: G1

The fake message says: “Did you know? When you rest correctly, your body relaxes completely and this causes your mouth to open and you end up drooling. Furthermore, it is said that putting saliva in the mouth when resting means that the person is breathing correctly and he doesn’t have sleep apnea or a disorder that interrupts his breathing. The adult completely shuts down his brain functions to take a break and repair;

Experts heard by Fato or Fake dispute the claims of the false message.

Geraldo Lorenzi Filho, pulmonologist and director of the Sleep Laboratory at InCor (Institute of the Heart) of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP) disagrees with the claim that drooling while sleeping is a positive sign that his body is resting very well.

“No, I don’t see it that way, I don’t see a direct relationship to these things. Because, in reality, we should sleep with our mouths closed and breathing through our nose. So, normally people don’t drool. If she’s drooling, expelling saliva, I think there must be some level of mouth opening or something like that. I don’t see any direct relationship between drooling or not drooling with sleep quality.”

He also makes it clear that the statement that when someone rests correctly, the body relaxes completely and causes the mouth to open is not correct, so the person ends up drooling.

“That’s not correct. When we sleep, the right way is with the mouth closed. The tongue in the roof of the mouth and the mouth closed. Many people end up opening their mouths at night because they have a wrong habit or because they have the blocked nose. But every time you open your mouth to breathe, you have to relax your tongue and that’s very bad because you can project the base of the tongue, which is there behind the mouth, backwards, causing the snoring. ”

He proposes an experiment to illustrate: “You can do this experiment: snoring with your mouth open now, awake. And now you close your mouth and try to snore through your nose. It’s much more difficult because there is no obstruction. Snoring is a sign of partial obstruction in the posterior region, in that region of the pharynx, behind the tongue. The right way to breathe is with the mouth closed and the tongue pressed against the roof of the mouth. When we go to sleep, despite the relaxation, we continue breathing through the nose This is the right way to breathe. It’s breathing through the nose, not through the mouth. Breathing through the mouth doesn’t do any good. In fact, it dries out the mucosa more because when you breathe through your nose, the air enters through your nose. it has a very irrigated mucosa, so it humidifies the inhaled air, and when it reaches the throat, it’s warmer and more humidified. When you breathe straight through your mouth, you can wake up with a dry mouth, with a bitter mouth, and that doesn’t is cool. It is not at all a ideal condition for our breathing at night.”

Asked about the claim, contained in the false message, that people who drool in their sleep are breathing correctly, Lorenzi Filho says: “Most people don’t drool when they’re asleep. There’s not much reason to drool when they’re asleep. .”

For him, if the person expels saliva during sleep, it is necessary “to check if the person is breathing properly through the nose, if he does not have nasal obstruction, if he is not a mouth breather”. “I think that’s the big question, much more than the saliva itself.”

Asked about the popular catchphrase according to which someone who slept so much that he even drooled is equivalent to someone who slept well, he makes it clear that the statement has no scientific support. “I don’t know of any scientific work that says anything about this.”

Magda Lahorgue Nunes, deputy director of the Brain Institute of Rio Grande do Sul (InsCer) and professor of neurology at the School of Medicine of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul, says that “there is no relationship between drool and rest of the body”.

Nor is it necessary to say that when one rests the body relaxes and causes the mouth to open. “It’s not quite like that. There is a stage of sleep, which is called REM sleep, where we have physiological hypotony, and the mouth may be slightly open, but even so, it doesn’t necessarily drool,” says Magda.

And the claim that people who drool are breathing correctly is not correct, says the expert. “They’re not breathing correctly. People who drool during sleep have mouth breathing and this mouth breathing, which makes this mouth open, is hypotony, which causes drooling to occur. Usually this mouth breathing will be associated with an obstructive issue and eventually may also be associated with sleep apneas. So, a person, a child, who sleeps with his mouth open, who drools and snores, he has to do an investigation, possibly he has hypertrophy tonsils or adenoids.”

Contrary to what the false message suggests, correct breathing is nasal, not oral, he emphasizes. “Nose breathing is physiological breathing both awake and during sleep,” says Magda. Finally, the teacher says that “drooling or expelling saliva during sleep can indeed be an indication of a health problem”. “It may be associated with obstructive upper airway issues or also with an orthodontic defect or malocclusion issue.”

