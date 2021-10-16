Jacarezinho: criminal who killed police officer identified, says MPRJ | Rio de Janeiro

This is what the prosecutor said at a press conference on Friday (15th) André Cardoso, coordinator of the task force of the Public Ministry that investigates the deaths in the action.

“There is already identified authorship. I will not anticipate [a identidade] why [o caso] is confidential. Now, we are analyzing whether we will carry out any additional diligence, or denounce it,” he said.

Frias was one of the Civil Police agents who entered Jacarezinho on May 6 this year. In addition to the agent, the action left another 27 dead, who the police said were all criminals.

At the age of 48, Frias was hit in the head by a rifle shot while removing barricades placed by drug traffickers to make it difficult for the police to enter the favela.

At the time, police said the shot that killed Frias came from atop a terrace, behind a concrete wall with holes from which the bandits were firing.

Married since 2018 to a civil police officer, the officer had a 10-year-old stepson. Three years ago, the policeman’s mother suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and he was the one who supported her.

On Thursday night, the MP denounced two civil police officers for alleged execution of a suspect and procedural fraud at the crime scene.

State MP denounces to justice two civil police officers involved in the operation in Jacarezinho which ended with 28 deaths

The document, obtained by g1, which agents enlisted the help of “third parties” to forge evidence.

For the MP, police officers Douglas de Lucena Peixoto Siqueira and Anderson Silveira received the support of others to “plant” a grenade in the place where the suspect Omar Pereira da Silva was killed.