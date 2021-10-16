Jandrei says he looks forward to his debut for Santos in a decisive game against Sport: “It’s going to be a final” | saints

The duel against Sport will mark Jandrei’s debut for Santos. Hired in August, the goalkeeper will start this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena de Pernambuco, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The opportunity came after the suspension of João Paulo, who received the third yellow card in the defeat to Atlético-MG. The goalkeeper has not been on the field since October 14, 2020, when he faced Corinthians for Athletico.

Jandrei revealed that he is looking forward to the opportunity, as well as praising coach Arzul and his fellow teammates. According to him, the atmosphere is one of unity among the Peixe’s goalkeepers.

– Every debut generates anxiety. But I was working hard to be ready when that time came, and now I’m going to try to help my teammates as best I can. The goalkeepers’ environment must always be one of unity. We know that only one plays and it is difficult to change, so we always have to pull the other one up, so that we can all grow together. Today João is the starter, but we always help each other. And Arzul is a very qualified guy and always leaves everyone ready to enter the games – said the player.

Santos shirt 93 also spoke about the match against Pernambuco. The clash is decisive for Peixe, since Sport is in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, two points behind Alvinegro.

–It’s too good to make your debut in a big game. It’s going to be a final, a six-point match. We have to go in with everything from the beginning to get out of there with this victory, so we distance ourselves a little from the relegation zone and we can start looking for bigger things in the competition – commented the goalkeeper.