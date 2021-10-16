João Vicente discusses the role of famous people while ‘people dispute the bone’

João Vicente De Castro is direct in his positions. Just go through the actor and presenter’s Instagram to notice that he uses social media as a tool for change as well.

In conversation with the UOL, he commented on the role of celebrities on social networks while Brazil is experiencing a “pornographic social inequality.”

I would feel embarrassed to post Fashion Week in Paris when people are fighting shoulder to shoulder for a piece of bone in Brazil. But I don’t think these people are to blame for it either, and their work has to do with it. It’s not simple, it’s very complex. But I think if you go to Paris Fashion Week, and if your job is to do with living this luxury life, I think the least you can give in return is a real manifestation using your communicative power to try something. way to change something in the country where you live. commented

João’s comment refers to the recent fashion event held in the French capital. Many famous Brazilians were present and flooded the social networks with publications full of glamor.

For him, if reach can be used to show luxury, it must also be aimed at important guidelines. João believes that if he “can make a follower think, it makes a difference.” Therefore, he understands that other celebrities should also pay attention to the current context and demonstrate support for some causes.

“I think there is an obligation. These days, the least you can do is take a stand. But if you ask me if I think these people who don’t take a stand are all ‘cowards’ and ‘bastards’, I will. say no. It’s impossible for us to know what’s on a person’s mind. But it’s very sad that people don’t position themselves to have personal comfort or not to compromise and maybe earn a handful of penny more or less.” , considered the actor.

Positioning by “need”

Asked when he called an alert for politics, João Vicente said that he started to expose himself more on the subject when it “made it absolutely necessary and urgent.”

A critic of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) government, the actor believes that politics is not a simple matter, but one that needs to be debated openly.

Politics plays a crucial role in our lives and this has to be understood and established as obvious. People seem to think it’s a minor issue when it’s a major issue. We had a previous management that had many problems, a management that I am very critical of, but we moved to a management that is absolutely harmful to all the social developments that we had, to our lives. We have a government that is not only incompetent, but also malicious. So, nowadays it’s not a matter of wanting or not wanting to speak up. It’s a matter of having no other way out. he said

Despite his familiarity with the topic, he says he would prefer not to think about politics, as his position “has more trouble than it helps” and does not bring any direct benefit.

Brands x Positioning

Recently, João Vicente was indignant when he learned that some brands would prevent their partners and contractors from speaking out about politics.

In an Instagram post, he thanked some partnerships. To the report, he said that two companies tried to put in a contract that he could not manifest politically. One of them removed the clause from the agreement, while the other canceled the partnership.

“I’m not interested in associating with any brand that has this positioning. Just as I’m not interested in associating with any brand that supported the government of now. Money is important, but it cannot be the direct focus of our lives,” he said.

Elections 2022

For the upcoming presidential elections, which have not yet officially launched candidacies, João Vicente has no doubts that he would vote for “anyone” who runs for office with Bolsonaro — including Lula.

I vote for Marcos Mion, Tiririca, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samara Felippo, anyone. But, in fact, I would like a president who knows what he is doing, a person with a government project. I would love to see a new, young leadership wanting to understand the country in a modern way. I would not necessarily like to see Lula again. I love Lula, I have a lot of criticism and a lot of praise, but I would love a spectacular third way, but I don’t see anyone with a chance. joked

Still, the actor and presenter is aware that election year is “always more delicate” and that “it’s going to be a turbulent time.”

“The important thing is that we stand firm, fight, vote, develop dialogue with respect and that we don’t stray anymore. Four more years, I don’t know if Brazil can stand it,” he concluded.