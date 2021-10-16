Jon Vlogs Announces Battle Royale Championship

This Sunday (17), takes place the Jon Vlogs Invitational, the first Battle Royale championship within GTA V organized by Jon Vlogs, streamer and influencer of Fluxo. In partnership with 3C, the tournament starts at 5 pm (Brasília time), and will distribute R$50,000 in prize money.

Image: Disclosure/N9neCats

With a special in-game server, 15 teams will split into squads of 5 players. Those who add more points during the six falls, between the classification in the match and the number of kills, will be the great champion and will take the prize of R$ 24,000.

Currently, Battle Royale is a fever within the gaming universe. I’ve always been passionate about competitions, so I wanted to find a way to bring that feeling into GTA. We worked hard and managed to develop a specific server to make this happen. Now, get ready, the animal will catch!

Jon Vlogs, Streamer and Stream influencer

All matches will be streamed directly from Jon’s Vlogs channel on BOOYAH!. To learn more, follow your social networks: Instagram, Twitter and Youtube,

