Joo Pedro or Du Queiroz? Sylvinho talks about Fagner’s replacement and explains the backup situation

At a press conference this Friday afternoon, Sylvinho spoke about Fagner’s replacement. The full-back took the third yellow card and, suspended, defrauds Corinthians against São Paulo, in a game that takes place next Monday.

The coach revealed that the team is already being trained, but without a real definition of the substitute. Sylvinho, however, spoke of two possibilities: once again improvising Du Queiroz or promoting João Pedro’s first game.

“We are already designing the team and setting up, an absence of Fagner is already certain and we are going to study the possibility that we have with Du Queiroz, João Pedro himself. Always remembering that João is an athlete who joined up a short time ago,” commented the coach.

On loan from Porto, from Portugal, João Pedro arrived at Corinthians at the end of August. Since then, however, the player has not even been linked to a match. Sylvinho explained the backup situation.

“It came in a transitional phase, started to gain a better physical condition, dynamic and has reached already very good levels in the daily training. You are in a better situation today than you were a while ago. And it’s an athlete we’re working on, we don’t have a definition at the moment, let’s wait until the eve of the game” finished Sylvinho.

Alvinegra fans already have their favorite. In a poll carried out here at My Timon, between Thursday and Friday, most opted for Du Queiroz’s improvisation once again – see the result here.

