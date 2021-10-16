Jorge Jesus reveals the ex-director of Flamengo will return to the club or train the Seleção

Subject in Brazilian football this week, Jorge Jesus, who recently claimed to have changed Brazilian football in terms of tactics, confided to Kleber Leite, president of the Flamengo from 1995 to 1998 and vice president of football at the club from 2005 to 2009, which has the “will” to return to coach Flamengo or even the Brazilian team.

through your official site, Kleber Leite pointed out other issues discussed in the meeting with Jorge Jesus at a family dinner held in Portugal, where Mister trains Benfica since July 2020.

Conversations about the current team were also cited. See below the items written by Kleber Leite:

– JJ thinks that, although with different characteristics, Andreas is ideal to replace Gerson. He is also delighted with the quality of Andreas hitting the ball.

– He thinks that Ramon is the ball at Flamengo, who is ready to be Filipe Luís’ replacement one day.

– He thinks it’s worth all the care and affection with Rodrigo Caio. Single defender!

– Happy for Michael’s stage – which he indicated. For those who didn’t know, the first on the list was Ron, now at Palmeiras. When informed by Marquinhos Braz that the negotiation was complicated, he indicated Michael.

– Delighted that Flamengo has Pedro as an option for Gabigol. If that last ball in the game against Liverpool had fallen at Pedro’s feet, the story could have been different…

– You mentioned the calendar. Which in Europe is as crazy as in Brazil. That a club that wants to be big and compete for everything must have an exceptional cast. A good team is not enough.

– In the middle of the week, the battle will be against the bogeyman of Europe, Bayern Munich, for the Champions League. Quarry…

– He said that Cebolinha is still going through a period of adaptation, but it will soon have its space.

– To conclude: the desire to come back one day, whether dressed in red and black or green and yellow.