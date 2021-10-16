José Alfredo demands blood test from his children and gets screwed with the result. · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will do badly in Império. After discovering that Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) and Silviano (Othon Bastos) were married in the past, the “man in black” will suspect that one of his heirs might actually be the son of the former butler. Therefore, he will require the three of them to have a blood test. The commander, however, will break his face when he receives the result on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter next Monday (18) of the plot by Aguinaldo Silva, the Medeiros and Silviano family will meet at the headquarters of Império das Joias to carry out the tests.

“Mr. Silviano is blood type O. José Alfredo is blood type AB, Dona Marta is blood type A. João Lucas [Daniel Rocha] it’s clear [Andreia Horta] has blood B. As for José Pedro [Caio Blat], the blood is AB”, will report the technician responsible for the analysis.

Upon hearing the information and realizing that the butler’s blood is incompatible with that of all her children, the madam will vibrate with joy. “In other words, there’s no way any of them could be Silviano’s son”, the dondoca will say.

Relief?

Lilia Cabral’s character will still mock her husband for having distrusted her. “Didn’t I say, ecstatic? Zé Pedro is your son, yes!”, emphasizes Maria Marta, who will have reacted with fury to the hypothesis raised by the commander.

Maria Clara will also be overjoyed with the news. “I’m very happy that I’m not the butler’s daughter! Nothing against you, Silviano”, will shoot the designer.

However, José Alfredo will say that the news has not calmed him down and will issue an alert: “How am I going to be calm? If they tried to kill me in the sambódromo? If there is a bastard, who I have no idea who he is, who is trying to destroy me. My life is in danger! I just ask you: be careful.”

Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

