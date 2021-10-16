Journalist Maria Cândida remembers crush on Richard Gere during interview: ‘Move me’

Journalist Maria Cândida, 50 years old, told in her participation in the podcast Inteligência Ltda, that, even though he interviewed many Hollywood heartthrobs, Richard Gere was the one who most provoked emotions in her during the interview. “I was moved”, she says. At the time, he was promoting the 2004 movie Dança Comigo.

“We were in the room chosen to be the place of the interview. He spent the whole time touching my hand. I was such a fool. I had already interviewed Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Keanu Reeves, but Richard messed with me. He’s very smart and charming,” he recalls.

According to her, the interest was mutual. “At the end of the interview, he was supposed to stay in his room and wait for the next journalist, but no. He got out and looked for me at the hotel, looking for me in the hallway. I had no reaction. I was also married at the time, but today I would do it differently. I could have given you a card, scheduled for later. I never saw him again”, he says.

