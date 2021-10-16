Journalist reveals what can prevent Paulinho from strengthening Corinthians

Credit: Daniel Augusto Jr/ Ag. Corinthians

Without a club since he ended his lightning stint with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, Paulinho could reinforce Corinthians in the 2022 season. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, only one detail prevented the midfielder from returning to Timão.

“Paulinho won’t play for Corinthians unless a big club in European football appears interested in signing him for January 2022. I don’t really believe in this possibility, Paulinho ended up losing morale and space in European football and everything indicates that he will be a reinforcement very important for Corinthians in January 2022”, informed journalist Jorge Nicola, in a video on his Youtube channel.

As the transfer window in Brazil is closed, Paulinho will only be able to play in Brazilian football from January 2022.

Paulinho is 33 years old and left the Saudi Arabian club with only four games played and two goals scored. The steering wheel would have asked to leave Al-Ahli claiming that the club would be “too much amateur”.

The player had a contract with Al-Ahli until 2024 and would receive 4 million dollars a year, equivalent to around R$ 21 million at the current price, in addition to bonuses for achieved goals.

Paulinho made history at Corinthians, where he played between 2010 and 2013. At the club, the defensive midfielder won titles such as Copa Libertadores da América, Club World Cup and Brazilian Championship.

READ TOO:

Joia do Flamengo provokes Palmeiras: “There is no Worlds, they get hit on base and professional”

Palmeiras loses striker and could still have two more absences for the next Brasileirão game

Hiring Luiz Adriano, Guerreiro at Corinthians, game at Brasileirão and more: the latest news from Internacional

Striker Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras, curses an Allianz fan and goes viral; watch

Ronaldo surprises and indicates his favorite to take the Golden Ball: “Best striker”

Rivaldo sees Neymar’s situation similar with 2 other aces in Brazil

Sormani uses Flamengo and Corinthians to explain why Neymar is “so hated”

Corinthians updates Willian’s medical situation; see how long the midfielder must be embezzled