Juca: Seleção didn’t move at any time, wanted to put on a show – 10/15/2021

The Brazilian team’s performance against Uruguay drew attention after two games in which the team was the target of criticism for the way it behaved against Venezuela and Colombia. In the 4-1 rout at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, Raphinha was once again the highlight of the team led by Tite, starting for the first time as a starter.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #169, Juca Kfouri praises the impetus of the Brazilian team against Uruguay, says the score could have been more elastic, had it not been for the interventions of goalkeeper Muslera, and considers that the presentation leaves hope for a team that can play better football than I’ve been playing.

“I, who feared that the team would once again compete with sleeping pills, I have to agree that whoever criticizes the performance of the Brazilian team, which does not mean that it will be world champion, that it is ready and everything else, But whoever criticizes the performance of the Brazilian team yesterday will need to take medicine, but it’s for the liver, because he’s really not in a good mood. Much more than the 4-1, which could have been 8-1, were it not for an exuberant performance of Muslera, what pleased me a lot is that the team didn’t move at any time, the team made a point of putting on a show,” says Juca.

“It was a team that gives you hope and allows you to say ‘you can play football, always do it like that, regardless of victory, defeat or draw, always do it like this, go onto the field to play soccer’. The team played soccer”, he adds.

The journalist believes that the good performance of the Brazilian team has as its main factor the selection of Raphinha and the player’s posture, of not being intimidated by the Uruguayans.

“I think this has a lot to do with Raphinha’s presence. Anyway, a player who came onto the field to play ball, to go after his opponents, to try to dribble them, and he succeeded. More than that, in the second half , when it was natural for the national team to take their foot in the Manaus sauna, Tite also used Antony, who has the same vocation as Raphinha and was hell for the fragile Uruguayan team”, he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.