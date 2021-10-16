Judge acquits Presidential advisor Filipe Martins of accusation of racism

BRASILIA — Judge Marcus Vinicius Reis Bastos, of the 12th Federal Court of the Federal District, summarily acquitted the special advisor to the Presidency Filipe Martins of the accusation of racism for gestures made during a session of the Senate.

In his sentence, the judge wrote that the Federal Public Ministry adopted an “interpretation” on the conduct adopted by the advisor, but pointed out that there were no other elements to corroborate the accusation. In the complaint, the Federal District Attorney’s Office describes that Filipe Martins made a gesture alluding to white supremacist racist movements in a session in the Senate and reports that the advisor posted on social networks about ideas, emblems and symbols related to fascist and extreme symbols. right, which would demonstrate your knowledge of the meaning of your gesture.

The case took place in a Senate session on March 24 this year. Filipe Martins was standing behind the president of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), broadcast live by TV Senado, when he made the gesture, caught by the cameras.

“There is nothing in the file, however, to support these conclusions. In fact, the Federal Public Ministry assumes that the accused behaved with the purpose of expressing a message of supremacy of the white race over the others. This version has the same value. evidence of that asserted by the accused – that he was ‘running his suit and then straightening his lapel, to remove the creases – namely, none,” the judge wrote.

In a statement, Filipe Martins’ lawyer, João Manssur, stated that “there is no way to assume that the sign made would have any connotation related to an ideology adopted by extremist groups, and there are no contextual elements that demonstrate such criminal intent”. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office can still appeal against the acquittal decision.