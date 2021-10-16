Judicial soap opera between Benedito Ruy Barbosa and SBT comes to an end

In 1996, Silvio Santos was determined to invest in dramaturgy and opened SBT’s coffers to hire some of the most respected authors on Brazilian television. Among them, Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The author signed an appointment with the channel but, shortly thereafter, under pressure from TV Globo, he backed down. It was the beginning of a long battle in the courts, which took on the air of a soap opera. Plaintiff of the initial action, Silvio Santos’ station ended up being sued and ordered to indemnify the playwright. Not satisfied, Benedito demanded more money. Now, a decision by the STJ has ended the dispute.

SBT was forced to indemnify Benedito, for bad faith litigation. In good Portuguese, this means that the Court understood that the station used inappropriate tools to disrupt the process, delaying the closure of the action. Silvio Santos’ network has already paid more than R$ 10 million, but Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s defense was asking for another R$ 5 million. The request was analyzed by the STJ, which understood that the amount that was already deposited in court by the issuer was sufficient to settle the debt and end the dispute.

Benedito had signed with Silvio Santos' station, but he backed out

According to the defense of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the action was worth almost five million and eight hundred thousand reais (R$ 5,789,035.53, to be exact). Also according to the calculations of the plaintiff’s defense, with the necessary corrections, the amount owed by SBT would reach R$23,462,471.13, which should be added by a fine of R$5,296,268.35.

SBT’s lawyers disagreed and claimed that the station had already deposited the amounts due. The station’s defense also claimed that, with the deposit already made, the fine would be unreasonable. The allegation is based on the fact that, at the beginning of the process, SBT had deposited the amounts in court, to prevent the issuer from being penalized by charging interest. In 2019, the amount reached almost R$ 10 million. Now, with the necessary corrections, the amount should be much higher.

Now, the Superior Court of Justice has accepted the station’s arguments and put an end to the soap opera.

