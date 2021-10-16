Juiz de Fora will not have vaccinations this Saturday; immunization continues on monday

The Health Department of the City of Juiz de Fora confirmed that it will not apply vaccines against Covid-19 this Saturday (16). The immunization will continue on Monday (18), with vaccination in the ten reference UBSs in two shifts, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; at the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Those who are 12 years of age or older and have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine should look for one of the vaccination posts. The second doses of Coronavac and Pfizer will be available following the normal schedule, as well as the booster doses aimed at the target audiences. The second doses of AstraZeneca are being aimed at people who should have received the dose on October 2nd or earlier.

On Monday, people who received the first dose of Coronavac and have a return date scheduled for October 18th or earlier can receive the second dose at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in the remaining 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Those who received the first dose from Pfizer until the 23rd of August can look for one of the immunization posts to receive the second: Pam Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Those who should have taken the second dose of AstraZeneca on October 2nd or earlier can contact Pam Marshal from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; any of the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; one of the other 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; or at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Booster doses for seniors aged 60 years and over who received the second dose for at least six months and for healthcare workers aged 58 or over who received the second dose against Covid-19 for six months or more are also applied at the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs from 8:00 am to 11:00 am; and at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Immunosuppressed, who received the second dose at least 28 days ago, can also receive the booster dose. This public can be vaccinated at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 to 18:00; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Vaccination site addresses

Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI) – from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm

Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery

Pam Marshal – from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

R. Mal. Deodoro, 496, Centro

10 reference UBSs that vaccinate from 8am to 11am and 1pm to 4pm

UBS Bairro Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Rua Inácio Gama, 813;

UBS Bandeirantes, Rua Laurindo Nocelli, nº 100

UBS Benfica, Rua Guararapes, 106;

UBS Milho Branco, Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/nº

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775;

UBS Santa Cecília, Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, nº 900

UBS Santa Luzia, Rua Torreões, s/nº

UBS São Pedro, Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1433;

UBS Progresso, Rua Jorge Knopp, nº 119

UBS Vila Ideal, Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

36 UBSs that vaccinate from 8 am to 11 am:

– UBS Alto Grajaú, Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178;

– UBS Bairro Industrial, Rua João Gualberto, 110;

– UBS Barreira do Triunfo, Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/nº;

– UBS Butterfly, Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;

– UBS Centro Sul, Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro;

– UBS Cidade do Sol, Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70;

– UBS Dom Bosco, Rua João Manata, 93;

– UBS Esplanada, Rua Bias Fortes, 74;

– UBS Filgueiras, Rua Orlando Riani, 2200;

– UBS Furtado de Menezes, Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19 À;

– UBS Grama, Praça Áureo Carneiro s/n;

– UBS Granjas Bethânia, Rua Nove de Julho, 294;

– UBS Ipiranga, Rua Etiene Loures, 85;

– UBS Jardim da Lua, Rua Natalino José de Paula, 314;

– UBS Jardim Esperança, Rua Padre João Micheleto, 35;

– UBS Jardim Natal, Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370;

– UBS Joquei Clube I, Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140;

– UBS Joquei Clube II, Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva, 130;

– UBS Linhares, Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/nº;

– UBS Marumbi, Rua Barão do Retiro, 1.462;

– UBS Monte Castelo, Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/nº;

– UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças, Rua Queluz 72;

– UBS Nova Era, Rua Guimarães Júnior, 850;

– UBS Parque Guarani, Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685;

– UBS Retiro, Rua Sebastião Cardoso, 41;

– UBS Santa Cruz, Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães, 245;

– UBS Santa Efigênia, Rua José Ferreira, 13;

– UBS Santa Rita, Rua José Vicente, 390;

– UBS Santo Antônio, Rua Pedro Trogo, 285;

– UBS Santos Dumont; Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues, 25;

– UBS São Judas Tadeu; Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446;

– UBS São Sebastião; Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209;

– UBS Teixeiras; Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza, 131;

– UBS Vale Verde; Rua Marciano Pinto, 685;

– UBS Vila Esperança; Rua Nova, 30;

– UBS Vila Ideal; Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910;

– UBS Vila Olavo Costa; Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16.