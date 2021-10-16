Junior Lima shows the faces of his two newborn children: “equal”

Musician Junior Lima and his wife Monica Benini delighted when they compared the faces of their two children

The musician Junior Lima and his wife, digital influencer Monica Benini, delighted when they compared the faces of their two children as newborns. The youngest of the couple, little Lara, was born six days ago. And their first-born, Otto, is already four years old.

Now, Monica has compared the two little faces of her children in pictures of them as newborns. When showing the record, she said: “Otto – 10/01/17 and Lara – 10/10/21”. And many netizens talked about the similarity between the brothers. “Wow, they are the same! How beautiful”, commented an internet user. And another internet user said: “Very similar indeed! Two little angels”.

the wife of Junior Lima also answered some questions from internet users about motherhood and her daughter’s new arrival. “How was your delivery?” asked a netizen. And Monica Benini replied: “My birth was normal, beautiful and the most intense thing I imagined being able to live one day. I’m still gestating and processing everything I’ve experienced. I strongly believe in the portals that open with childbirth and I’m very immersed in feeling it all. I still don’t intend to talk about him here, who knows later on”.

And a netizen observed: “Have you noticed that everyone has number one on their birthday?!”. Monica then said: “Yes! And I was mildly shocked by the coincidence. Otto – 10/01; Lara – 10/10, me – 11/10, JU – 11/04. I’m almost looking for a numerologist, hehehe”.

She also talked about her son’s reaction to Junior upon meeting the younger sister. “How was Otto’s reaction to the first meeting with Lara?” asked a netizen. And Monica replied: “The most beautiful thing in the universe. He moved us a lot! Otto is a very sensitive child and knows how to name his feelings very well. The things he said that day will be engraved in my memory forever.”

Another internet user asked: “What have you noticed to be very different in Otto’s postpartum period?”. And Monica told: “Everything! I’m lighter, taking things more naturally, already knowing how to take care of a newborn. Everything different. Everything lighter. More fluid”.

A netizen asked: “Breastfeeding this time is being different?”. And she said: “Very. I can hardly believe that breastfeeding is flowing the way it is. We had zero problems. We learn together quickly”.

She even talked about the differences in her children’s births. “Was the baby’s delivery more peaceful than Otto’s?” asked an internet user. And Monica said: “It was completely different. Less quiet. It was a sea of ​​intensity. But everything worked out and everything went the way it was supposed to be”.

Tell us what you think!