Jupiter-like planet orbiting dwarf star hints at what could happen to Earth after the Sun’s death | Science

The death of the Sun may not mean the end of the Solar System. This is what a study published in the scientific journal Nature suggests, identifying a giant planet orbiting a white dwarf, a dark and dense star that once looked like the Sun.
White dwarf is the name given to the final stage of a star’s life, after burning all the hydrogen it has.
This evolutionary process also includes the star’s transformation into a red giant, when the hydrogen in its core runs out and its outer layers expand. It is a violent phase of energy release that consumes all the planets around you.
Red giant is the evolutionary phase that precedes the transformation of the star into a white dwarf.
The discovery points to positive paths for the entire Solar System after the Sun’s death, which should happen in 5 billion years. Until then, previous studies had located only the debris of planets orbiting white dwarfs.
The investigation brought together researchers from the University of Tasmania, in Australia, the University of Sorbonne, in France, and the NASA Exoplanets and Star Astrophysics Laboratory, in the United States.
The planet, located about 6,500 light-years from Earth, has a gaseous atmosphere similar to Jupiter and is at a distance of 2.8 astronomical units (AU) from the white dwarf. An AU is the distance between the Earth and the Sun, or 148 million kilometers.
The relatively close distance between the planet and the white dwarf was also new. Until then, researchers believed that gaseous planets needed to be much further away to survive the evolutionary process of a red giant.
The planets found near the white dwarfs are giants, which could justify their survival in the face of the phenomenon. However, researchers do not rule out the existence of other types of planets near these stars.
