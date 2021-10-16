Kenyan athletics star family reports history of violence and accuses husband of murdering her for money

The family of Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, found dead in her home last Wednesday, 13, accuses her husband and trainer, Emmanuel Rotich, of having murdered her for money. He was arrested by police on Thursday as he tried to flee the country.

Read too: Husband of Kenyan athlete and main suspect in her death arrested

“It’s so painful for someone to take your sister’s life just for money. He had everything – said Macdonald Kiprotich, in an interview with the network “Citizen”, Kenya.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, two-time Olympic champion, in 2012 Photo: Ivo Gonzalez / Agência O Globo LeBron James during a visit, 2014 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Italians Mario Balotelli and Stephan El Shaarawy, in 2013, during the Confederations Cup Photo: Antonio Calanni / AP Tennis star Rafael Nadal, in 2014 Photo: João Pires / Fotojump/Divulgação Kevin Durant, North American basketball player, during Rio-2016 Photo: Reproduction Klay Thompson, DeAndre Jordan, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, and DaMarcus, 2016 USA Basketball Team Players Photo: USA Basketball Netherlands players at Christ the Redeemer, during the 2014 World Cup Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência o Globo Manchester United players visit Christ the Redeemer in 2000 Photo: Jorge William

Agnes’ relatives want her daughter’s assets to be returned to the family. According to them, they would all be in the name of Rotich, although the couple was not officially married. They also told that Agnes’ marital life was troubled and that she complained several times about the violence she suffered from her husband, whom they described as “abusive and controlling”.

The athlete’s father, Vincent Tirop, told Kenyan media that Rotich forced his daughter out of school in 2016, prompting him to file a complaint with the police, which never took effect.

Understand the case: Kenya Olympic star, world record holder, found stabbed to death at home

“This man ran away with my daughter in 2016 when she was in high school and convinced her to sell land I bought for her,” Vincent said.

Olympic runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death Photo: KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

Eveyline Chepng’etich, Agnes’ sister, reported that she came to her earlier this week for help after she was allegedly assaulted by Rotich.

Read too: Husband of Kenyan athletics star called her parents crying and asking for forgiveness for ‘an accident’

“After a run, Agnes returned home, where she was attacked by this man. He asked my sister to block her relatives and demanded a sum of money, which she agreed to give him, but he continued and assaulted her in my presence, leaving Agnes with a swollen forehead.

Chepng’etich also said that her sister intended to return to her parents’ house for two weeks and take a break from the relationship, which she classified as violent.

– She told me that she endured violence at the hands of Emmanuel for a long time, even when they still lived in a rented house, and nothing changed after they moved into their own house. My sister would be alive if she had stayed away from that man.

Meet:Bladder World Cup has commentator Piqué, Brazil in semifinal and broadcast to half a million people

All athletics events in the country were suspended for two weeks in honor of the promising 25-year-old athlete, whose murder caused a commotion in the country and the world. Agnes, who won bronze medals in the 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 Worlds and came fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympic Games, was found dead, stabbed, on Wednesday at her home in Iten, a town in western Kenya where many mid-distance running athletes train at altitude.

I fight in the surf: At 86 years old, Tom Morey, father of bodyboarding, dies

Tom Makori, police commander for the Keiyo North district, where Iten is located, said on Wednesday that Rotich was the main suspect in the crime. “He made a call to Tirop’s parents to say he had done something bad. So we think he knows what happened,” he explained.

A rising star, Tirop last month broke the 10km world record with a time of 30 minutes and 1 second in Herzogenaurach, Germany. The Kenyan athlete gained fame in 2015, when she was just 19 years old and won the title of world champion in cross country. She became the youngest athlete to achieve the feat since South African Zola Budd in 1985.