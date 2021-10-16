know who the new affair of Grazi Massafera is

Single since the end of August, Grazi Massafera has been making a mystery on social media about her love life, but she already has a new affair: Alexandre Machafer, 39-year-old film director.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, the actress is living a secret romance with the director. The two reportedly started showing interest in social media earlier this month. She, however, was already following the suitor in her personal profile.

However, shortly thereafter, they started to like publications on open accounts, which ended up attracting the attention of internet users. Alexandre even liked a comment from a fan who questioned whether he was Grazi’s new boyfriend, who has been single since the breakup with Caio Castro.

Another follower asked him to “take good care of Grazi, because she deserves a lot” and the filmmaker started enjoying it again. Alexandre has been single since the beginning of the year after ending the relationship of almost two years with the actress and director, Louise Clós.

Also according to the newspaper, Alexandre’s mother started following Grazi recently, and her nieces are now in his network, which increased the rumors of the possible relationship.

radical director

Alexandre is an actor, born in Niterói, but at the age of 19 he moved to Campos, in Norte Fluminense, to study Administration, but ended up deciding to go on stage after accompanying a friend to an acting test in Rio.

He graduated from the professional training course at CAL and even worked on TV and participated in Rebelde. However, Alexandre found himself behind the camera as director of films and webseries for the Cesgranrio Foundation.

Like Grazi, the director also takes faith seriously and has produced two biblical feature films. In addition, the two still have a common taste for extreme sports and fighting in their free time, practicing muay thai and kite surfing.

