Latam suspends transport of pets for 30 days after the second dog death in a month – Country

The company Latam Airlines Brazil suspended for 30 days the sale of space for transporting pets in the hold of its aircraft. The measure comes after a new incident involving the death of a dog of the breed American Bully, which was transported from Guarulhos (SP) to Aracaju (SE), this Thursday (14). It’s the second case of the type In a month.

The measure is only valid for the Brazilian market and, according to the company, the customer who has already purchased the service will be able to continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone it at no cost or opt for reimbursement.

According to nutritionist Giulia Conte, who exposed the case on social networks, the dog named Weiser belonged to her brother and was delivered to him already dead. According to the young woman, the trip was scheduled for 12:30, but the dog had to be delivered to the company in the transport box at 8:00.

“Today [quinta-feira] it’s my brother’s birthday, and Weiser got there dead because of that company,” Giulia said tearfully.

Change in procedure

Also according to the account, his brother would have bought the ticket to go with Weiser in the cabin, in the same way that happened on the outward stretch. However, it was only on boarding the return that the family discovered that he would need to be dispatched, which only happened days later.

“My brother had to go back to work, and Weiser stayed. He tried to reason with Latam as he came in a condition and when he came back he changed completely. If he had to come in that condition, my brother would never allow it,” explained Giulia.

By note, Latam said it was dismayed with what happened, claims to be available to the tutors, and said that Weiser gnawed the transport box it was in and suffocated himself.

“In a report issued by the veterinary clinic that attended to Weiser, it was observed that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself. The Kennel was in accordance with the process of transporting animals and large-sized animals by Latam”.

Also according to the note, an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport had already been carried out by the company, “and in this regrettable event, all the processes were carried out correctly”.

new case in a month

This is the 2nd pet death case involving Latam in a month. On September 14th, a puppy of the Golden Retriever breed died after traveling from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro.

The puppy was delivered to the tutor almost dead, and it did not resist. She accused the company of mistreatment.

Check out Latam’s note in full

LATAM Airlines Brasil is dismayed by what happened to the American Bully dog, Weiser, transported this afternoon, October 14, 2021, between Guarulhos airport – São Paulo to Aracaju – Sergipe airport and which arrived at fate in death.

In a report issued by the veterinary clinic that attended the Weiser, it was observed that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself. The Kennel was in agreement with LATAM’s large and animal transport process.

LATAM had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this regrettable event, it carried out all the processes correctly. In light of this scenario, the company has now decided to suspend the sale of PETS transport in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market. Customers who have already purchased the service in question may continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone it at no cost or opt for a refund through our service channels.

Latam is following the case and remains available to provide all assistance to the dog’s guardians.